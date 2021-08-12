Former 2019 Wellsboro Hornet standout golfer Ty Morral continues to find success on the greens post-high school as he claimed his second consecutive Men’s Club Championship at the Tyoga Country Club in Wellsboro on Sunday, Aug. 8.
Unlike previous years, the tournament was set up as a bracket elimination and Morral was able to come out with a win despite it being his first time playing that type of format.
“This time the tournament was in a different format, it was match style,” Morral said. “I ended up playing three rounds in a bracket-style tournament. I was the one seed and there were eight guys in the tournament.”
Morral had a lot of highs throughout his weekend on greens, and his development as a golfer was in full effect where he accomplished an entire round with no three puts, only one bogie in the tournament, and even had a 365-yard drive in his final round of play.
“I’ve spent more time in the gym and I’ve been eating better and have a better diet,” Morral said. “I feel like all of that hard work is starting to pay off. I am looking forward to the season.”
In his final round of the tournament, Morral had a familiar opponent in his former high school coach from Wellsboro Steve Macensky. Morral saw this moment as a big step forward in his golfing career.
“It was kind of like the student becoming the master type thing,” Morral joked.
During his match in the finals, things started strong, but a rocky finish on the third hole added some adversity for the first time of the tournament.
“During the first two holes we both made par, and I felt really good about my chances,” Morral said. “On my third hole, I had my worst swing of the day and put it out of bounds. My first instinct was to get angry like ‘Why are you doing that?’ After I missed for bogey I gave him the hole. I told myself it was just one bad swing and then after, I didn’t give him another one. I feel like my mental game is just getting stronger.”
Morral was able to beat his former coach to claim the championship, and his development will hopefully pay dividends when he attends Millersville University in the fall after waiting a year to attend after graduation.
“I feel really good and have a lot of goals in mind,” Morral said. “My first goal is to be a top-two seed on the team... I feel like we are going to do some really special things in college.,” Morral said. “I want to have my first top three in a college match and I want our team to qualify for regionals.”