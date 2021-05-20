WELLSBORO — Wellsboro Hornet golfer Brock Hamblin signed his letter of intent on Tuesday, May 18 to continue his golf career at Bloomsburg this upcoming year.
“It’s a brand new team and I’d like to play all four years,” Hamblin said of his decision. “My other decision was Millersville. They got a great team down there, but I wanted to go somewhere where I could start as a freshman.”
Hamblin has been a player that has steadily improved throughout his career with the Wellsboro team, and it all culminated in his senior 2020-2021 season where he was named Northern Tier League MVP, Tioga Publishing Golfer of the Year, and helped to lead his team to second overall finish this past season.
Wellsboro has had a history of players developing into great golfers in the Wellsboro uniform, and Wellsboro Golf Head Coach Steve Macesnky pointed to the Wellsboro’s history of great golfers as a bg part of Hamblin’s abillity to grow during his time in Wellsboro.
“It’s just the fact that all of those kids are just good, hard-working kids who want to do better for themselves and they all played and pushed each other from the beginning,” Macensky said. “Ben Barnett was first, he practiced hard and they all saw that for the years that they played with him, and Ben pushed those kids to practice hard and Ty (Morrall) picked up the same thing. Then Brock was there to follow right after and he and Ty were friends and worked at the course and they played all the time so he knew what it was going to take.”
Hamblin was offered a scholarship through golf at Bloomsburg, which has a new golf program, and helped to guide his decision to attend there in the fall. Also, the prospect of being able to come in right away and play as a freshman helped him to land on the school as the place where he wanted to take his game to the next level.
He also has an academic scholarship to pursue a degree in business administration and a minor in accounting.
Macensky pointed to Hamblin’s smooth swing and a calm pace of play and tempo as one of the biggest factors to why he has been so successful over the years.
“He just has a smooth fluid tempo,” Macesnky said. “It’s one that I’m even jealous of because he just never over-swings. He is constantly swinging within himself, he’s not a big kid or tall kid and isn’t huge or strong but the kid can just get everything out of his swing, and he maximizes that with his tempo.”
Hamblin will look to continue his steady improvement from season to season as he takes the next step in his athletic career but has had some memorable moments along the way during his career as Hornet.
“Winning the District Title down in Williamsport,” Hamblin said of his favorite moment playing for Wellsboro. “It was a pretty good experience. The course is great and I shot an 86 there, which is pretty good for a sophomore.”
Hamblin plans to continue to prepare for his golf career during the summer, and play as much as possible leading up to when he leaves for school.
“I just got to get on the courses and play a bunch of rounds and practice as much as I can,” Hamblin said.
Heading into his first taste of college athletics, the hopes are high for the Wellsboro golfer and Macesnky knows that the coaching staff in Bloomsburg will continue to push him to be the best he can be.
“It’s going to be a change for him,” Macesnky said. “Hopefully he can keep working, and I know another coach down there and he will push him. So hopefully we will see good from him there as well.”
Though Hamblin is ready to compete at the next level, he commented on how much he will miss the school and his coaching staff next season when he is gone.
“He’s (Coach Macensky) has been a great coach to me for years,” Hamblin said. “He sent Ben Barnett down to Millersville as well as Ty Morrall, and they’ve had great success down there. I’m hoping to just do well at Bloomsburg. I’ll just miss all the people around me and supporting me, it’s a great, great school.”