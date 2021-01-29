WELLSBORO -- The Wellsboro Hornets basketball team (4-1) put together one of their best defensive efforts of the 2021 season as they were able to hold off the Wyalusing Rams (3-2) late to pick up a 52-44 win.
“When you have all five guys playing great team defense, that makes it hard for the other guys to get it going, and that’s exactly what we did tonight,” sophomore Hornet Darryn Callahan said.
In the first quarter, Wellsboro used their defense to gain a 11-2 advantage and played suffocating defense against the Rams while also playing a mistake-free game on the other end of the floor.
The offense started to heat up in the second frame behind big man Liam Manning, who scored eight points in the quarter, to push their advantage to 27-12 at the half and in complete control against a talented Wyalusing team.
The defense provided by Callahan was key to the Hornets building a lead throughout the first half. Callahan has been one of, if not the best, two-way player in the Northern Tier League so far this year.
The sophomore scored seven points during the first two quarters and was completely dominant on the other side of the ball as the Hornets imposed their will on the Rams.
‘We did it on the defensive side tonight,” Callahan said. “Twelve points in the first half. That’s really good and that’s what’s going to win games for us this year, our defense.”
The Rams weren’t going down without a fight though, and in the second half began to climb out of the hole.
After a stalemate in the third quarter, where both teams scored 10 points, the Rams heated up from the three-point line.
Wyalusing connected on four shots from deep while scoring 22 points, but Wellsboro refused to let them get closer than seven points at any point in the frame.
Conner Adams notched four of his 11 points in the fourth, while some key free throws by Manning and Isaac Keane proved to be the difference as Wellsboro escaped with a win and made a statement to the rest of the league.
Adams played a very controlled game in the win and was key when the Rams started to bring full-court pressure.
He executed every pass with the temperament of a four-year starting senior and made the press defense almost a disadvantage for the Rams who were looking to create chaos in the backcourt.
“I think that it’s crucial, Conner has really stepped into that role and done a nice job,” Head Coach Steven Adams said. “Early on in the season, I had him down at the other end of the court and we went with more of a taller lineup to throw it in, but then we didn’t have our point guard making our decision.”
The Wellsboro offense was led by another double-double from center Liam Manning who finished the night with a game-high 15 points and crashed the boards for 14 rebounds.
Callahan added 13 points with a game-high four steals and seven rebounds, while Adams poured in 11 points, Keane scored eight and Peyton McClure scored five in the win.
With a marquee win under their belt, Wellsboro now has a big week of games that will surely be crucial to continuing the immense success they have had so far this year.
The Hornets, winners of four-straight, now face Cowanesque Valley (2-7) on the road on Saturday, Jan. 30, home against NP-Liberty (5-0) on Monday, Feb. 1 and an away game at Troy on Wednesday, Feb. 3.
“I think Troy and Liberty obviously are two of the top teams in the league,” Adams said. “And we are going to have to have a great effort to play with them. We’re going to work our butts off to make it a game. But you know we do look forward to the challenge and think that, as long as you put a challenge in front of us, we’re going to do our best to answer the call."