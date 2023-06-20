Below are the top three age group results from the Laurel Festival 10K Foot Race, held on June 17. Some categories had fewer than three runners.
Updated: June 21, 2023 @ 8:08 pm
Below are the top three age group results from the Laurel Festival 10K Foot Race, held on June 17. Some categories had fewer than three runners.
Male overall winners:
Matthew Wilbur, Corning, N.Y., 34:17.85; Aaron Butters, Troy, 38:56.82; Bergen Weiner, Osceola, 39:09.81.
Female overall winners:
Hannah Driskel, Conkun, N.Y., 50:21.63; Stacy Nissan, Bath, 52:37.20; Rachel Coates, Wellsboro, 54:54.43
Male 19 and under:
Max Macias, 42:48.50; Chris Greenawalt, Wellsboro, 53:41.91; Peter Eddy, 55:39.63
Female 19 and under:
Lindsey Eyer, 1:00:43.12
Male 20 to 29:
Matthew Talarogo, Wellsboro, 59:14.28; Kent Thompson, Middlebury Center, 1:18:54.15
Female 20 to 29:
Breanna McFall, Wellsboro, 1:04:13.58; Amelia Smith, Williamsport, 1:09:36.54; Shannon Manahan, 1:12:34.77
Male 30 to 30:
Albert Gensel, 41:41.62; Johnathon Gridley, 42:44.85;Grant Cole, 44:05.70
Female 30 to 39:
Callie Gensel, 1:11:39.47; Simona Mitchell, Leesburg, Va., 1:17:55.64
Male 40 to 49:
Michale Harachak, 52:08.54; Jeremy Steinbacher, 53:35.59; William Dier, Wellsboro, 56:01.34
Female 40 to 49:
Carrie Zimmerman, Great Neck, N.Y., 58:21.59; Julie Eddy, 1:04:44.57; Kathy Vandergrift, Middlebury Center, 1:07:14.14
Male 50-59:
Matt deCamp, Wellsboro, 46:43.18
Female 50 to 59:
Michele Grund, Elmira, N.Y., 1:02:44.80
Male 60 to 69:
Michael Smith, Lebanon, 45:03.26; John Weiner, Osceola, 50:34.79; Timothy Bard, Sayre, 51:00.31
Male 70 and over:
Greg Grund, Elmira, N.Y., 54:45.33; Phil Hesser, Wellsboro,
no time noted.
