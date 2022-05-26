Those that preregister for the Laurel Festival 10K Footrace by this coming Tuesday, May 31 and pay the $25 entry fee will receive a free event T-shirt courtesy of First Citizens Community Bank.
Pre-registered racers are also eligible for the “Early Bird Drawing” with a chance to win $25 in Wellsboro Chamber Dollars to spend in any of the 60 participating area businesses.
The 10K is a challenging 6.2-mile course with rolling hills and both paved and dirt surfaces that offer exciting views of Pennsylvania Grand Canyon country. The age categories range from 19 and under to 60 and over.
Those who preregister by May 31 can pay with a Visa or MasterCard. Race day registrants must pay in cash or by check.
Registration and check-in will be at Packer Park on Queen Street in Wellsboro from 7:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. on race day, June 18.
UPMC Wellsboro is sponsoring the awards. Medals will be presented to the 10K male and female runners who place in the top three overall; finish first, second or third in each age category and the oldest and youngest runners to cross the finish line first.
Each Fun Run participant will receive a commemorative ribbon. The overall Fun Run first, second and third place runners and the youngest to cross the finish line will each receive a medal.
Timing will be by Insta-Results. The Tioga County Amateur Radio Club will handle communications.
C&N and Weis Markets are providing free post-race refreshments for all participants.
To preregister online or to print out a form for the 10K and Fun Run, go to the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce website at www.wellsboropa.com. At the top of the page is the Laurel Festival 10K Foot Race banner with an orange Sign Up button. Click on it to get to the registration page. Those who want to sign up online should then click on the blue Sign Up button at the top of the page. Those who want to print out a copy of the registration form and bring it with them to register on race day, should scroll down the page and under the words “Mail-in Registration” click on the pdf icon.
Call the chamber at 570-724-1926 or email info@wellsboropa.com for more information.