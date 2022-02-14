The NP-Liberty Lady Mounties basketball team (7-12) faced off against the Sayre Lady Redskins (0-14) for the second time during their week of play on Saturday, Feb. 12, and came away with another decisive victory on their home floor of 42-15 to claim their seventh victory of the 2021-2022 season.
It was all Liberty from the opening tip until the final buzzer as they used a balanced offense and tenacious defense to completely overwhelm the Sayre team once again.
Liberty would use a 21-3 first-half advantage to put the game out of reach early, with both Sidney Landis and Elizabeth Ritchie pouring in the scoring early for their team as they combined to net 12 points to help propel Liberty to a lead.
They would close the door on any possibility of a run in the third, as they offensively put together their best quarter of the night as the duo combined to score all of the Lady Mounties 14 points in the frame while holding Sayre to just seven to bolster their advantage to 35-10 after three quarters.
They would cruise to the final buzzer with a 7-5 advantage with a running clock in the fourth that saw Nikki Kiscadden close things out as she scored four of her seven points in the game to bring the contest to its final score of 42-15.
Liberty was led by another standout night from Ritchie, who scored 16 points in three quarters and also corralled a herculean 15 rebounds in the effort as she was unstoppable in the paint against the Lady Redskins.
Landis also turned in a stellar night, netting 12 points and helping her team to their seventh win of the year.
Kiscadeen added seven points with a three-pointer while Tierney Patterson added four points and Kayla Graham was able to contribute three points from the free-throw line as well.
Sayre was led by Abby McGaughey who netted a team-high eight points in the loss.
With just two games left on the schedule, Liberty will look to end their season on the right foot as they host the Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers (18-3) at home on Monday, Feb. 14 with a chance to enact revenge from a lopsided loss this past week.
The game is set for 6 p.m. with no JV start.
Their final contest of the season will be away at Muncy on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m. against the Lady Indians.