ATHENS – The North Penn-Liberty wrestling team sent eight wrestlers here to compete in the District 4 North Sectional wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 12 where five wrestlers moved on to the District level with Kohen Lehman headlining the group with a second-place finish in the 172-pound division.
As a team, the Liberty squad was able to claim a seventh-place finish out of 11 qualified teams in attendance with 66 total points.
Lehman was the top-seeded wrestler entering the day for the Liberty team and came out of the gates with a big win over Towanda’s Mason Higley who he topped in the Semifinals after a first-round bye in a very decisive decision win of 9-1.
In the next round, Lehman was unable to keep his run going in the North Sectionals as he fell to Canton’s Riley Parker in a tight decision of 4-3 to claim silver on the day and take the top spot for the Liberty team.
After Lehman, Liberty had two more wrestlers grab top-three finishes on the day with Brayden Pequignot taking third place in the 106-pound division and Gaven Sexauer also finding himself atop a podium in the 189-pound division with a third-place day.
Pequignot would fall in his first contest of the day with Troy’s Konner Kerr pinning him in just 0:51 seconds to move him into the Consolation rounds.
But Pequignot would bounce back in a big way, and picked up back-to-back wins in the Consolation Semis and the Third Place rounds with a win over Towanda’s Wyatt Stranger by a 5-2 decision and a revenge win over Kerr in the Third Place match over Kerr where he pinned the Troy wrestler in just 2:53 to move on to Districts and claim third place on the day.
Sexauer had a much different road to moving onto the District level and came out of the gates on fire as he pinned Wellsboro’s Isaac Keane in the Championship Quarterfinals after a first-round bye in just over three minutes.
In the Championship Semifinals, Sexauer would battle with Wyalusing’s Alex Hunsinger in one of the tightest matches of the afternoon but would fall by a decision by an 11-10 score to move into the Consolation round.
In the Consolation Round, Sexauer would bounce back in a big way as he pulled off a pin over Sayre’s Josh Wilson to move into the Third Place match where he would continue to excel.
Sexauer would finish his day off with yet another big win over Towanda’s Aiden Miller where he took home a decision victory of 6-4 to take third place in the 189-pound bracket and move into the District 4 Championships.
The final two qualifiers from Liberty to move on to the District 4 Championships were Cale Wagner in the 113-pound division who finished fourth on the day and Easton Pequignot in the 160-pound division who also finished in fourth place.
Wagner would pick up a first-round win over Troy’s Caleb Schwenk by pin in 2:36 before subsequently falling by a decision to Canton’s Cohen Landis by a 4-2 decision to move into the Consolation Semifinals.
In the Consolation bracket, Wagner would pick up a pin in his matchup against Evan Johnson from Wyalusing in just 1:35 before falling to Rocky Finnegan in the Third Place match by pin to claim fourth place on the day.
The final wrestler to qualify for the District 4 Championships was Easton Pequignot who started his run in the 160-pound bracket with a win over Williamson’s Joel Hultz by pin in just 3:14.
In the Championship Semi-Finals, Easton Pequignot would take on Bryant Green from Towanda where he was unable to string together wins as he fell in less than a minute by pin to move into the Consolation Round.
Easton would win his first Consolation Round match with a pin over Troy’s William Steele in 3:30 before falling in the Third Place match up against Brenen Taylor from Canton by pin in 3:48.
Also wrestling for Liberty but not moving on to Districts were Trinity Robinson (120-pound) who fell to Mason Vanderpool from Athens by and Sullivan County’s Kruz McCusker by major decision, 13-0.
Ryan Roupp was also in attendance wrestling in the 145-pound division where he fell to Hayden Ward from Canton in an 18-second pin and to Athens’ Lucas Forbes by a pin as well in 0:53.
In the 215-pound division, George Valentine was able to pick up a win in the first-round over Joe Brown from Wellsboro in an 8-1 decision before falling in back-to-back matches against Williamson’s Mike Sipps by a 9-0 major decision and to Athens’ Caleb Nason by injury to end his day.
The NP-Liberty wrestlers who qualified for the District 4 AA Championships will compete on Friday, Feb. 25 at 5 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 26 at 9 a.m. at the Williamsport High School with a chance to move on and compete in the PIAA AA State Championships in Hershey on Thursday, March 10, Friday, March, 11 and Saturday, March 12.
Team Standings
(1) Canton 187.5, (2) Towanda 129.5, (3) Athens 107.5, (4) Troy 102.0, (5) Wyalusing 94.0, (6) Williamson 69.0, (7) North Penn-Liberty 66.0, (8) Sullivan County 65.0, (9) Wellsboro 14.0, (10) Northeast Bradford 8.0, (11) Sayre 3.0
Championship Quarterfinals
106 — Konner Kerr (Troy) pinned Brayden Pequignot, 0:51
113 — Cale Wagner pinned Caleb Schwenk (Troy), 2:36
120 — Mason Vanderpool (Athens) pinned Trinity Robinson, 3:11
145 — Hayden Ward (Canton) pinned Ryan Roupp, 0:18
160 — Easton Pequignot pinned Joel Hultz (Williamson), 3:14
189 — Gaven Sexauer pinned Isaac Keane (Wellsboro), 3:02
215 — George Valentine dec. Joseph Brown (Wellsboro), 8-1
Championship Semifinals
113 — Cohen Landis (Canton) dec. Cale Wagner, 4-2
160 — Bryant Green (Towanda) pinned Easton Pequignot, 0:46
172 — Kohen Lehman maj. dec. Mason Higley (Towanda), 9-1
189 — Alex Hunsinger (Wyalusing) dec. Gaven Sexauer, 11-10
215 — Mike Sipps (Williamson) maj. dec. George Valentine, 9-0
Consolation Round 1
106 — Brayden Pequignot pinned Alec Magli (Wellsboro), 3:26
145 — Lucas Forbes (Athens) pinned Ryan Roupp, 0:53
Consolation Semifinals
106 — Brayden Pequignot dec. Wyatt Stranger (Towanda), 5-2
113 — Cale Wagner pinned Evan Johnson (Wyalusing), 1:35
120 — Kruz McCusker (Sullivan County) maj. dec. Trinity Robinson, 13-0
160 — Easton Pequignot pinned William Steele (Troy), 3:30
189 — Gaven Sexauer pinned Joshua Wilson (Sayre), 0:59
215 — Caleb Nason (Athens) won by inj. default over George Valentine
Third Place
106 — Brayden Pequignot pinned Konner Kerr (Troy), 2:53
113 — Rocky Finnegan (Sullivan County) pinned Cale Wagner, 4:07
160 — Brenen Taylor (Canton) pinned Easton Pequignot, 3:48
189 — Gaven Sexauer dec. Aiden Miller (Towanda), 6-4
Championship Finals
172 — Riley Parker (Canton) dec. Kohen Lehman, 4-3