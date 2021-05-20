The Mammoth Gravel Grind continues to gain traction in the biking community and after a successful inaugural ride last year, they have seen interest spike this year, with 65 bikers competomg in the long-distance gravel biking event that took place Saturday, May 1 in Wellsboro.
“The ride consisted of two 61.5 miles loops,” race-organizer James Llewellyn said. “The majority of the people ended up only doing the one loop, and they both started and ended in Wellsboro. The first loop went through Stony Fork and then down to Blackwell and back up by Oregon hill, then back into Wellsboro again.”
60 of the bikers only did the 61.5 miles on the first loop.
Men’s event winner, Brett Beard, posted his thoughts on the race via Instagram about his experience.
“Last weekend was my first gravel race of 2021 with 13 more planned,” Beard wrote. “Mammoth Gravel Grind put on a great event with a killer course that I want to go back and enjoy at least once more this year.” ,
Thirteen completed the whole 123-mile daunting event that featured an elevation gain of around 14,000 feet, which is much more than the median of other gravel biking events that normally span anywhere from 6,000-8,000 feet of elevation gain.
“It was the elevation that was the biggest challenge that people said they had,’ Llewellyn said. “I’d say some of the toughest sections were South Hill Road, then another one that people had said was Shellmire Road.”
Though the event was an extremely difficult one, Llewellyn said that things came together rather smoothly without a problem, and there were little to no complaints throughout.
“I’m just relieved that everything went well, when you plan an event like this, a million worst-case scenarios go through your head and you just want everyone to be okay,” Llewellyn said. “We had a nice guy who came to our event who ran a mountain bike league that gave me the heads up you’ll have some negative nancies, and I didn’t hear any complaints.”
The Mammoth Gravel Grind had an influx of community support as well, with many local and non-local businesses supporting and sponsoring the event to help it go off without a hitch.
The Pittsburg Pickle Company donated 100s of dollars of different products including pickle juice which is known for helping long-distance runners and bikers deal with cramps during these types of endurance events.
Also, a bike shop from in Marlton, N.J., Aistriu, had 10 riders who went and bought Coca-Cola for the riders and also CS Sports in Wellsboro opened early for the riders to grab supplies for the event.
Even though things went smoothly, Llewellyn had some areas for improvement and with an event with many elevations and descents, he said that the marking of sharp turns is a spot he wants to improve for next year.
“Just one criticism I did get, and it was in kindness, is that I needed to mark the turns on fast descent so they weren’t slamming on the brakes at the turns,” Lewellyn said.”
Also helping with the event was 6:11 from Westfield, who helped out by providing great rates on medals and T-shirts for the event.
The medals are small keepsakes that designated what the biker accomplished in the event.
“The medals were without the lanyard; they make cases online to keep them in,” Lewellyn said. “We want to make one every year for people to collect them.”
Native Bagel in Wellsboro opened its doors early for breakfast specials as well.
The Red Skillet in Wellsboro also catered lunch for the event after it was over with the entire community lending a helping hand in putting together a successful event.
“This year went well and next year we are going to improve on the great foundation so next year can only be better,” Lewellyn said. “I think we are definitely going to get a lot more participation I had to turn a lot of people away due to the restrictions.”
Next year, the race will take on a new moniker as the Mammoth Endurance Gravel Ride, to better signify the event to those competing.