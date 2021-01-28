MANSFIELD -- The NP-Mansfield Lady Tigers basketball team (2-3) was able to survive a late surge in their matchup with the Williamson Lady Warriors (1-8) on Wednesday, Jan. 27 to capture their second win of the season.
In the first half of the contest, the Mansfield defense was stifling.
Imploring a half-court double team anytime the ball crossed mid-court, Williamson struggled to initiate offense.
The Lady Tigers used their defensive effort to build a 22-11 lead in the first half, which looked like it might grow even bigger during the next two quarters.
Elizabeth Kahl helped her team grab an early lead, as she notched eight points in the first half. Also with five first half-points was fellow senior Sarah Spohn, who helped to push their lead to double digits.
But in the third quarter, Williamson Lady Warrior Lateisha Peterson caught fire and, after only scoring four points in the first half, her shots began to fall in bunches.
Peterson scored seven of her teams 13 points in the frame.
Even as the Williamson offense found traction, Mansfield was able to use a balanced attack where four different players scored. They were able to keep pace as they also scored 12 points and helped halt a possible Williamson run.
In the fourth, Peterson continued to roll, scoring 12 more points as her team notched a game-high 16 points in the quarter, but once again Mansfield had contributions from all over the floor as they scored 15 points and survived the late surge by the Lady Warriors.
Peterson scored a game-high 23 points, while knocking down two three-pointers and doing most of her damage as the Williamson girls tried to claw back, tallying 19 points in the second half.
Also adding double-digit scoring was Adelaide Schmitt, who scored 10 points in the effort.
The Mansfield girls had three players all notch 12 points: Kahl, Spohn and Shaniya Sparrow all hitting the mark during a balanced offensive attack for the Lady Tigers.
Sparrow and Spohn also secured double-doubles in the effort with Sparrow corralling 12 boards and Spohn grabbing 11 in the win.
Also scoring six points was freshman Payton Chapel, who is coming off a big performance in the team's first win of the year.
Both teams are back in action on Friday, Jan. 30 as Mansfield travels to take on NP-Liberty at 6 p.m. and Williamson hosts Wellsboro at 6 p.m. as well.