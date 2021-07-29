Under first-year Head Coach Jamal Johnson, the Mansfield University track and field team was rewarded for their efforts in the classroom as they earned All-Academic Team for the 2021 season, announced by the U.S Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) on Thursday, July 23.
To qualify for USTFCCCA All-Academic team honors, a program must compile a cumulative GPA of 3.00 or higher. The Mountaineer women’s program registered a team GPA of 3.28 with the men’s team coming in a 3.15.
The women’s track and field team registered a 3.34 GPA to bring home the honor.
Sophomore Shelby Alexander (3.54) and freshmen Tedra Harrison (3.67) and Morgan Bailey (3.71) led the way as members of the Mansfield University Dean’s list.