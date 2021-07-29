Under first-year Head Coach Jamal Johnson, the Mansfield University track and field team was rewarded for their efforts in the classroom as they earned All-Academic Team for the 2021 season, announced by the U.S Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) on Thursday, July 23.

To qualify for USTFCCCA All-Academic team honors, a program must compile a cumulative GPA of 3.00 or higher. The Mountaineer women’s program registered a team GPA of 3.28 with the men’s team coming in a 3.15.

The women’s track and field team registered a 3.34 GPA to bring home the honor.

Sophomore Shelby Alexander (3.54) and freshmen Tedra Harrison (3.67) and Morgan Bailey (3.71) led the way as members of the Mansfield University Dean’s list.

Trending Food Videos