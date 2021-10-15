The NP-Mansfield boys and girls cross country teams finished their seasons in a meet on the road against Sullivan County on Tuesday, Oct. 12 where the boys' team went 0-2 despite a second-place finish from Noah Shedden, and the girls went 1-1 as they were able to pick up a win over Sullivan County by a score of 17-38.
The boys fell in both contests by scores of 19-44 to Wyalusing and a score of 21-39 to Sullivan County and were led by another standout day from senior Shedden, who took home second place with a time of 18:21, just 18 seconds behind the winner Wyalusing’s Zion Laudermilch.
Mansfield would have no other runners crack the top 15, with the next best performer being Jude Rohl who took home 17th place with a time of 26:21.
Judah Shourds also grabbed a 21st place finish with a time of 32:41.
The girls had much more success in their outing, topping Sullivan County for the 17-38 win and falling to Wyalusing by a count of 42-15.
Mansfield had four top 10 finishers on the day with Madalynne Johns leading the way for her team with a sixth-place finish and a time of 27:57.
Also in the top 10 were Madalyn Farrer(28:13) in seventh place, Jay Howath (28:42) in eighth place, and Anna Kennedy (29:29) in ninth place.
Ava Furry had a top 15 finish as she claimed the 14th spot with a time of 33:31.
Both teams will compete with the best in the Northern Tier League on Saturday, Oct. 16 as they travel to Northeast Bradford for the NTL Coaches Invite.