MANSFIELD — The Northern Pennsylvania Running Series hosted its second event of the 2021 summer on Saturday, June 5 in the Armed Forces 5K Run/Walk at the Mill Cove Environmental Center in Mansfield.
“We had a total of 43 participants, with seven veterans,” Susan Blackwell, event organizer, said. “I had four people run that participated in last weekends race. Overall, we had a few new faces such as our race winner, Patrick Milano, but for the most part we had a lot of return participants.”
The 40+ participants for the race was a strong turnout despite the hot temperatures during the race.
“I would say our turnout was good, 40 participants is right around our average,” Blackwell said.
The event had some extra awards to honor those in the military, with not only the top three finishers for males and females in each age category earning medals, but also the top male and female active duty or veteran finishers also receiving medals for their performances.
The overall winner of the race was Patrick Milano from Ithaca, N.Y.
Milano was able to storm back in the final leg of the race to finish with a time of 20:30 to win the event.
The overall female winner was Elizabeth Hager from Lawrenceville who finished with a time of 28:16.
For the veterans, Galeton’s Daniel Brown took first place for the males and Rachel Horvath from Mansfield took first place for the veteran female on the day.
The next race in the NPRS will take place on the July 4 in Galeton where they will host a 5K during the fireworks celebration.
Full Results Below:
Overall Male
Patrick Milano 20:30 Ithaca, N.Y.
Overall Female
Elizabeth Hager, 28:16 Lawrenceville
Overall Male Veteran
Daniel Brown, Galeton
Overall Female Veteran:
Rachel Horvath, Mansfield
12 & Under Male:
1. Emmett Shriver
2. Wyatt Kilburn
12 & Under Female
1. Rachel Van Gorden
2. Kennedy Van Gorden
13-17 Male
1. Michael Lewis
2. Brandon Blackwell
13-17 Female
1.Megan Robbins
2. Gabriella Gregory
3. MaKenna Robbins
18-24 Male
1. Aaron Butters
2. Matt Bower
18-24 Female
1. Alyssa Kilkenny
2. Keirstin Hagar
25-29 Male
1. Tyler Wilson
25-29 Female
1. Breanna Stone
2. Abigail Woudenberg
3. Melissa Greene
30-39 Male
1. James Getz
2. Owen Crumb
3. Brandon Crumb
30-39 Female
1. Rachael Horvath
2. Crumb #46
3. Keri Smith
40-49 Male
1. Dana Coats
2. Michael Haraschak
3. Tim Mott
40-49 Female
1. Kathy Brown
50-59 Male
1. Daniel Brown
2. Louie Preston
50-59 Female
1. Sinda Brown
2. Catherine Lingle
3. Ann Crowley
60-69 Male
1. Thomas Hager
2. Cliff Reynolds
60-69 Female
1. Tammy Stage
70-79 Male
1. Robert Kern
80+ Male
1. Eddie Calhoun