The Northern Tier League announced their 2021-22 Boys Basketball All-Star team on Tuesday, March 29 where 10 area athletes were recognized for their play in the 2021-2022 season.
In the Large School Division, Wellsboro had one player selected to the First Team All-Stars while also having three players selected to the Second Team.
Heading the Hornets was junior point guard Conner Adams who was pivotal to the success of the Wellsboro unit this past season.
Adams averaged an impressive 11.7 points per game but his true impact was felt in his play-making ability as the floor general averaged an extremely strong 6.86 assists per game as well.
On the Second Team, Wellsboro had three players make the cut with dominant big man Liam Manning getting the nod after averaging 15 points and eight rebounds, Peyton McClure who averaged 12 points and connected on 70 three-pointers and Darryn Callahan who averaged 9.7 points per game and was once again stalwart on defense where he grabbed a team-high 45 steals on the season.
North Penn-Mansfield had two players make the cut for the NTL All-Star Team for the 2021-2022 season with junior Brody Burleigh putting together another fine season for the Tigers where he averaged a double-double with 13.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per contest during the year.
On the Second Team, Mansfield had one player recognized in sophomore Karson Dominick who had another strong season on the offensive end of the floor where he averaged a team-best 16.4 points per contest in just his second year as a starter.
For the Small School Division, both CV and NP-Liberty had one player selected on each the First and Second Teams’ for their performances during the 2021-2022 season.
CV was headlined by Painter McGwuire who had another strong season and was one of the best offensive threats in the entire league this season.
They also had senior standout Tucker St. Peter selected to the Second Team for his performance for the Indians this past season.
Liberty also had two selections for the NTL All-Star Team with junior Derek Litzelman getting the First Team nod for his stellar season leading the Mounties.
Litzelman averaged a team-best 13.8 points per game and showcased his all-around game during the year where he also added 6.1 boards per game, 2.5 assists per game and also 1.8 steals per game.
Making the Second Team was senior standout Noah Shedden, who was huge in the playoff run for the Mounties this past season.
Shedden averaged 10.9 points, 8 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 0.7 blocks per contest in his senior year and added some pivotal performances for the Mounties down the stretch of the season.
The full list of All-Stars can be found below along with the top award winners for the 2021-2022 season.
Player of the Year:
Ty Barrett, Troy
Offensive Player of the Year
JJ Babcock, Athens
Defensive Player of the Year:
Caiden Williams, Canton
Sixth Man of the Year
Chris Mitchell, Athens
Coaching Staff of the Year
Wyalusing
Large School Division
First Team
Conner Adams, Wellsboro
Mason Imbt, Troy
Mason Lister, Athens
Tucker Brown, Athens
Ethan VanNoy, Troy
Brody Burleigh, North Penn-Mansfield
Second Team
Liam Manning, Wellsboro
Nalen Carling, Athens
Karson Dominick, North Penn-Mansfield
Darryn Callahan, Wellsboro
Dante Ottaviani, Towanda
Peyton McClure, Wellsboro
Small School Division
First Team
Blake Morningstar, Wyalusing
Grady Cobb, Wyalusing
Isaiah Niemczyk, Canton
Dom Fabri, Sayre
McGuire Painter, Cowanesque Valley
Derek Litzelman, North Penn-Liberty
Second Team
Isaiah Way, Wyalusing
Dan Seeley, Northeast Bradford
Tucker St. Peter, Cowanesque Valley
Cooper Kitchen, Canton
Jackson Hubbard, Sayre
Noah Shedden, North Penn-Liberty