The PA BASS Masters held an informative meeting on Sunday, Nov. 7 at the Penn Wells in Wellsboro to inform those interested about forming a high school fishing team in either conjunction with a school or calling it a community team.
The PA BASS Masters team is open to all students from second to 11th grade that are interested in youth and high school bass fishing tournaments.
The meeting featured a few keynote speakers, including the Wellsboro team of Colegan Stiner and Mike Harashik who competed this past year.
The team finished fourth in the Eastern Division this past year while also making the PA BASS All-Star team for their performance and will be competing on Lake Erie against the Ohio team in July of this upcoming year.
The meeting also had other keynote speakers such as Don Kelley from the Tackle Shack in Wellsboro and Ernie Watkins who is the PA Bass Nation Youth Director.
Watkins spoke to the group about not only the opportunity to create a team but also explained how the divisions work and that there will be a West, Central, and East Division in Pennsylvania this upcoming year.
All of the tournaments for the teams will take place this upcoming Spring, including any State Competitions.
He also talked about the opportunities for college scholarships as well as State and National recognition if anglers decide to join.
For those who are interested in joining or for more information, contact Jan Stiner at 1-570-337-0920, Ernie Watkins at 1-717-315-8951, or Don Kelley at 1-570-724-5138.