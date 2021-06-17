Senior Wellsboro Hornet athlete Will Poirier was named the Northern Tier League Male Athlete of the Year for his performance in soccer and tennis as well as in the classroom and the community during the 2020-2021 sports season.
The award was made in 2007 to recognize those in the NTL who have not only performed and excelled in athletics but also in the classroom and the community.
Poirier racked up a series of awards in his senior year, including being named All-State Team for boys soccer where his team won the NTL Title he scored a league-high 24 goals to go along with a league-high 29 assists.
He also was named the NTL Most Valuable Player for his season and helped his team to an 11-1 record during that span.
In his career, Poirier poured in 57 goals to go along with 84 assists and is the only Wellsboro soccer player to ever reach 50 goals and 50 assists in a career.
During the tennis season, Poirier helped lead his team to another league title as they swept through the NTL with a perfect 6-0 league record and a 14-2 overall record on the season.
The Wellsboro team made it to the District 4 Semifinals where Poirer competed in the number one sport for Wellsboro.
During his season in singles play, Poirier ended with a 13-3 record and was key in the team success Wellsboro enjoyed.
He also made a State Tournament appearance with fellow Hornet Zach Singer in doubles tennis after coming away with a District 4 Championship in the District DoublesTournament.
During his career with the Hornets, Poirier racked up eight varsity letters in the sports of soccer, track and tennis.
Poirier also held the seventh-higherst GPA in his class with a 96.8 and helped volunteer in his community in trout stocking, Goodies four Our Troops, St. Peters Cemetery Cleanup, the Tioga County Special Olympics and the St. Peters Youth Group.
He is also a member of the National Honor Society and a recipient of the Agricultural Experiment Grant.