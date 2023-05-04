The Laurel Festival 10K (6.21 miles) will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 17 at Packer Park on Queen Street in Wellsboro. The two-mile Fun Run/Walk will start at 9:05 a.m.

Those who pre-register for the 10K on or before Thursday, June 1 and pay the $25 entry fee will receive a free event T-shirt. They will also be entered in the early bird drawing for a chance to win $25 in Wellsboro Chamber Dollars to spend in more than 40 area businesses. Those who do not pre-register will have the option to purchase a race T-shirt the day of the event.

Tags