ANSONIA -- The Schuylkill Running Club held their annual Conquer the Canyon Marathon, Half-Marathon and 5K on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday June 25.
The race spans across Colton Point and features a 2.4-mile incline to begin the journey and then a mostly level course with steady declines for the remainder of the race.
For the marathon, the race includes two loops of the course while the half-marathon is just one and the 5K for the first time features the first section of the uphill climb and then veers off onto a trail near towards the creek and circles back to the starting line.
51 runners competed in the marathon, 185 competed in the half marathon and 78 racers in the 5K with 311 competitors during the 2021 event, a large uptick from the previous year that was scaled back due to COVID-19 protocols.
The marathon was won by Easton, PA native Cory Golden who finished in a time of 3:01:18.25.
Second place in the race also went to a Easton, PA resident, with Michael Browne who finished just behind with a time of 3:02:36.67.
The top five was rounded out by Michael Mcandrew from Avoca, PA in third place with a time of 3:25:13.16, Deedra Porfirio from Exeter, PA with a time of 3:25:13.16 who was also the top female fnisher who took fourth place overall and Steve Schall from Williamsport, PA who finished with a time of 3:33:46.73.
The winner of the half marathon was won by Coudersport's Tristan Arnell who took first with a blazing time of 1:21:19.83.
Second place was taking by Lititz, PA resident Matthew Bomberger who clocked a time of 1:28:16.57, third place was won by Nathan Helmuth from Athens, PA with a time of 1:28:16.57, fourth place by Greg Peterson from Bel Air, PA with a time of 1:30:38.59 and fifth place by Jonathan Makoczy from Portage, PA with a time of 1:31:52.64.
The 5K on Sunday, June 25 was won by half marathon winner Arnell who clocked in the best time of the day with a 17:51.70 time.
Also a top five finisher in the 5K is half marathon fourth place finisher Peterson who finished with a time of 20:24.43.
Third placee was won by Patrick Skinner from Manheim, PA who had a time of 21:21.09 while Lauren Demichele from Horseheads, N.Y. took first overall for females and fourth overall with a time of 21:27.01.;
Rounding out the top fivee was runner Maura McMahon who finished with a time of 22:02.30 and second place for female runners.
The top five finishers for each age group and race are listed below.
For full results from the races, go to https://runsignup.com/Race/Results/69205.
Marathon:
Female 0-19:
Rachel Soto-Garcia; 4:14:48.34
Female 20-29:
Kati O’neill; 4:14:48.34
Emilie Kennedy; 4:16:06.72
Julie Olsen; 4:46:31.59
Female 30-39:
Christine Fye; 4:34:15.55
Desiree Perry; 4:40:59.01
Emily Willingham; 4:49:18.18
Female 40-49:
Janelle Johnston; 4:04:38.52
Heather Willey; 5:13:03.90
Sujatha Unny; 5:33:43.25
Female 50-59:
Jennifer Baldwin; 4:53:40.35
Robin Smith; 4:57:54.40
Stephanie Falls; 5:25:54.94
Male 20-29:
Cole Luther; 3:38:19.36
Colto Richards; 3:53:32.81
James Prekopa; 4:45:33.01
Male 30-39:
Connor Muser; 3:34:24.49
Chase Chemero; 3:57:46.39
Joshua Cotton; 4:14:47.40
Male 40-49:
Steve Schall; 3:33:46.73
Robert Toonkel; 3:50:34.03
James Moretti; 4:01:21.36
Male 50-59:
Ray Baldwin; 4:08:04.89
Chris Schmittker; 4:15:42.83
Henry Duarte; 4:55:37.21
Male 60-69:
Jay Hills; 4:03:08.50
David Yoo; 4:45:13.85
Joe Guilyard; 5:11:41.15
Half Marathon:
Female 0-19:
Zofia Luther; 2:06.57.67
Charlene Moury; 2:09:48.27
Imelda Soto-Garcia; 2:21:12.74
Female 20-29:
Lauren Sinnaeve; 1:49:54.83
Hatharine Olinger; 1:56:34.36
Kaitlyn Hill; 2:27:42.09
Female 30-39:
Lacey Wallace; 1:44:09.37
Caitlin Maher; 1:45:45.58.
Annette Cannon; 1:53:37.93
Female 40-49:
Zoe Blair; 1:49:04.21
Jenn Fisher; 1:58:14.07
Marilene Street; 2:01:48.61
Female 50-59:
Pamela Ulicny; 1:50:58.31
Marti Marks; 2:05:08.47
Karen Rinehart; 2:14:39.23
Female 60-69:
Linda Nelson; 2:12:47.91
Vicki Rinne; 2:24:56.19
Jean Smink; 2:25:48.40
Female 70+:
Jean Smith; 2:33:09.33
Darby Lewis; 2:54:11.59
Adele Snowman; 3:02:11.60
Male 0-19:
Barron Brothers; 1:38:16.70
Bryton Hazleton; 1:50:49.99
Micah Brydon; 1:58:04.49
Male 20-29:
Jonathan Mkoczy; 1:31:52.64
Matthew Kriner; 1:43:05.94
Daniel Olinger; 1:37:15.50
Male 30-39:
Nathan Miller; 1:35:53.64
Patrick Skinner; 1:35:55.97
Nate Hemerly; 1:42:05.75
Male 40-49:
Greg Peterson; 1:30:38.59
Sam Monaco; 1:36:01.30
Chris Fisher; 1:40:13.59
Male 50-59:
Chuck Thompson; 1:33:23.20
Christopher Laudo; 1:53:14.70
T.J. Newbauer; 2:02:09.21
Male 60-69:
Jeff Allegar; 1:58:25.55
Edward Fitzpatrick; 2:04:09.95
Graham Upton; 2:08:45.63
Male 70+:
Paul E. McMahon; 2:53:49.49
Phil Hesser; 3:22:29.96
5K
Age Group Winners:
Male 0-14:
1.Ben Doumaux; Lititz; 28:17.05
2. Caleb Grover; Sayre; 35:21.46
3.Evan Hermerly; Mechanicsburg; 36:28.20
Male 15-19:
1. Jordan Long; Airville; 22:08:28
2. Isaac Smith; North Caldwell; 28:48.13
3. Matthew Kumiawan; Elmira; 37:42.37
Male 20-29:
1. Austin Del La Ronde; Cleona; 28:47.33
2. Brandon Smith; Nazareth; 44:00.60
3. Nick Hines; Troy; 45:59.22
Male 30-39:
1. Mike Maurer; Towanda; 25:55.65
2. Jeremy Lake; Roaring Branch; 30:16:76
3. Muhsin Abdullah; Harrisburg; 40:06.63
Male 40-49:
1.Chris Fisher; Middletown; 22:11:08
2. Mike Martinek; Fallston; 24:48.08
3. Matt Doumaux; Lititz; 27:33.34
Male 50-59:
Daniel Brown; Galeton; 37:22:04
Louie Preston; Tioga; 45:58.08
3. Randy Long; Airville; 49:22.30
Male 60-69:
1. Edward Fitzpatrick; Havertown; 28:17.05
2. Mark Knetzer; Abingdon; 31:37.00
3. Tom Haller; Stewartstown; 41:43.65
Male 70+
1. Dick Morgan; 59:09.30
Female 0-14:
1. Marina Baca; Scranton; 41:01.80
Female 20-29
1. Haley Weaver; Bellefonte; 28:59.58
2. Hadley Bolinsky; New Ringgold; 34:27.15.
3. Angelina Miller; Nazareth; 44:01.19
Female 30-39
1. Katie Peterson; Bel Air; 29:04.14
2. Alexandria Carl; Harrisburg; 31:45.91
3. Cassandra Thomas; Sayre; 32:32.00
Female 40-49
Becky Doumaux; Lititz; 30:29:02
Angela Schoonover; Canton; 31:22.32
Marie Russell; Coudersport; 32:10.02
Female 50-59
1. Jennifer Mills; Palmyra; 31:32.27
2. Ledawn Baker; Westerville; 32:45.91
3. Patricia Rodgers; Palmyra; 36:30.25
Female 60-69:
Andrea Kepler; Harrisburg; 36:06.48
Barbara Yoder; Somerset; 38:48.64
Therese Marie Fitzpatrick; North Huntington; 49:52.71
Female 70+:
1. Barb Morgan; 47:18:05