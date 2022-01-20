Freshmen Aliyah Serrano, Abigail Taylor, and David Wootten all picked up their first colligate event victories to highlight a solid Mansfield University track and field team showing at the Al Hall Freedom Games hosted by Edinboro University on Saturday, Jan. 15.
Despite at an unusually cold Mike S. Zafirovski Sports and Recreation Dome, the Mounties made the most of this preview of the PSAC Indoor Championship facility.
Serrano took the top spot in the 200-meter dash, crossing the line with a PSAC qualifying 26.01 time. That ties her for the fourth-fastest indoor 200 in program history. She was joined by juniors Skylar Brown and Nadia Simpson, who finished with times of 27.95 and 28.98, respectively.
The trio also competed in the 60-meter dash earlier in the day with Serrano finishing third with a time of 7.98 in the finals. That is the third fastest in program history. Brown and Simpson finished with times of 8.31 and 8.34.
Taylor nabbed victory in the triple jump hitting 11.04 meters as her best of the day. She was the only competitor to clear 11 meters.
David Wootten closed out the day with his victory in the 3K. He sped away from the pack and finished with a time of 9:12.96. that beat the second spot by 17 seconds. Sophomore Abraham Calderon and freshmen Isaac Showers finished fourth (9:37.63), sixth (9:44.19) and ninth (10:06.01).
For the women in the 3K, juniors Carly Daniels and Shelby Alexander finished third and sixth with times of 11:11.91 and 11:55.98, respectively.
Mansfield had other standout performances, in the long jump, freshman Kory Warton and senior Donoven Cook took third and fourth with marks of 6.72 meters and 6.59 meters.
Sophomores Anna Duncan and Baliey Morgan had steady performances in the 800-meter run, crossing in 2:40.39 and 2:42.40. Sophomore Tedra Harrison and freshmen Angie Colon finished back-to-back in the mile with times of 5:53.74 (13th) and 5:58.87 (14th).
The men’s sprints had the Mounties continue to take strides. In the 60-meter dash Edward Marshall took third with a 7.07 in the finals. Senior Sean Ringgold finished tied for eighth with a 7.16 and Aaron Thomas grabbed 19thcrossing in 7.43.
Ringgold and Thomas returned for the 200-meter dash. Ringgold finished third with a 22.53. A time that marks the second fastest in program history.
Senior Caden Fisher collected an eighth-place finish in the 60-meter hurdles with a 9.19 time in the finals.
“We accomplished what we needed to accomplish. Most of us have never competed at Edinboro, so our goal was to come out and get experience on this track,” head coach Jamal Johnson said of the group. “We did get three wins by three freshmen and we are excited to continue with the season, but also excited to come back.”Mansfield track and field is back in action Friday Jan 21 as the travel to the Spire Midwest Open.