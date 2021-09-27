MANSFIELD -- Lacking just two goals to reach the prestigious 50 career-goals plateau, NP-Liberty Mounties soccer player Caiden Alexander delivered two in the first half against the Towanda Black Knights (1-6) on Saturday, Sept. 26 to reach the mark and to propel his team to a 4-1 victory.
"He ranks right up there to the top, He always is giving to 110-120% and is out all summer long playing travel soccer. He was even out in Ohio playing," NP-Liberty Head Coach Matt Grinnell said of Alexander. "He's very good and I appreciate everything this kid does a whole lot."
Alexander netted an incredible five goals in the 6-4 win over Troy on Tuesday, Sept. 12 and has been on a tear heading into the contest with Towanda. It felt destined the senior would reach the mark during the Saturday tilt with the struggling Towanda team.
"Let's give a ton of credit to his teammates for feeding him and placing the ball to him perfectly," Grinnell said. "We talked about it before, with players having that barrier and it was there at the beginning. But he broke out of it when he scored those five goals against Troy and his mindset was just right and he was really focused in."
During the contest, Alexander came out of the gates swinging as he was able to get multiple shots off on goal before connecting on a short goal while surrounded by Black Knight defenders just 12 minutes into play to give the Liberty team their first advantage of the afternoon, 1-0.
Liberty would continue to control the tempo of the game in the first half with an aggressive offense and would be rewarded for their tenacity when Alexander connected on yet another goal with 14 minutes left in the half after rebounding his penalty kick and pushing it into the net and gave his team a 2-0 lead.
Alexander also reached the impressive mark of 50 goals on the shot, and the senior has scored seven goals in his past two games of the year and is on pace to score 24 goals this season if he keeps on his pace of scoring 1.5 goals per game, which would put him at 60 goals for his career.
Liberty would ride their lead into the second half, but Towanda would come out of the break with a newfound energy that would push the Mounties defense and goalkeeper Stettson McGovern.
"He pulled it together really good and with us being down two of our two defenders," Grinnell said of his goalkeeper's performance. "One got hurt in Northeast and one got a red card in the Troy game; he really stepped up and made some good saves for us."
Towanda would open things up quickly, as they stormed down the field in less than 45 seconds to score a goal and narrow the gap to just 2-1 with nearly the whole half still to go.
"Well, first we started off really good in the second half we came out flat-footed, and all of sudden we started playing the game the right way," Grinnell said. "We can't relax at all, and we did at the beginning of the half and they took advantage of it. They got that quick shot and we were a bit stunned."
After Liberty controlled a good portion of the first half, Towanda found a way to get more opportunities, as they outshot the Mounties 21-14 on the day, but McGovern would record an impressive 20 saves on the day to keep Towanda off the board for the rest of the contest.
"We were trying to work out new players with different players in different spots," Grinnell said. "Hopefully, we keep moving forward instead of backward and everybody is doing a good job of that."
Liberty would get two more goals to find the back of the net in the afternoon, with Alexander this time assisting on a goal, and Zachary Wilcox connected just minutes later.
Junior Derek Litzelman finished things off as Wilcox recorded his second assist of the day as Liberty put away Towanda, 4-1.
After a shaky start to the year, Liberty seems to have found their identity and are now 4-2 with four or more goals in three of their last four games and are averaging 4.2 goals per game over that span.
Liberty’s next contest is a home game with the Williamson Warriors (3-5) on Monday, Sept. 27 at 4 p.m. as the Mounties look to pick up their third win in a row.
"One game at a time. I'm not trying to look forward to anything other than that. We play Williamson tonight, and that's what was focused on," Grinnell said. "Every game is going to be tough. Our mindset is pretty good right now and we have to play our game and hopefully, everyone's healthy for some of these upcoming games."