WELLSBORO — Senior standout multisport athlete Kerrah Clymer announced on Tuesday, June 1 that she will continue her soccer career in Tioga County while attending Mansfield University to play for the Lady Mounties in the fall.
“It’s a lot closer to home and it’s cheaper than other schools so it was a good choice for me,” Clymer said of her decision to attend MU.
Clymer leaves behind a strong career for Wellsboro where she scored 76 total goals in just three seasons including a Northern Tier League-high 35 goals during her senior season, winning NTL Offensive Player of the Year and also winning the Tioga Publishing Girls Soccer Player of the Year.
Clymer will work with someone very familiar with the Wellsboro Hornet’s soccer program, as her head coach, John Shaffer, was coach for the boy’s team from 2010-2018 and during his time with MU has made a concerted effort to find the “diamonds in the rough” in more rural areas such as the Northern Tier League.
“When I interviewed for the job at Mansfield, I said that one of my focuses was going to be recruiting local athletes,” Shaffer said. “I believe there’s a wealth of talent in rural Pennsylvania that gets overlooked. My goal is to try and look for those diamonds in the rough if you will. So from the time I got the job, Kerrah was on my radar and I’m really happy she wanted to stay close. We had a major she was interested in and she was interested in playing soccer.”
Familiarity with coach Shaffer played a role in Clymer deciding to stay close and play in the county in college. “I already knew Shaffer which helped me make my decision,” Clymer said.
Coming in as a freshman, Clymer doesn’t quite know what to expect but knows that no matter what she is going to work to help her team as much as she can from the start.
“I’m just hoping I can contribute as much as I can,” Clymer said. “Hopefully I can get some playing time and just have fun.”
Shaffer also expects Clymer to have an impact on the program and pointed to her personality and character as some of her biggest attributes she will bring to the MU program, along with her passion for soccer.
“The number one thing is I try to recruit great people, and she’s an amazing person,” Shaffer said. “Her character and who she is as a person and what she values is completely in line with what I value. And you watch her play any sport, she works hard. She’s a great teammate and all of those things are what I’m looking for. And on top of all of that, she’s a great soccer player.”
She will also bring a strong, diverse and aggressive skillset with her for the MU program and will be part of an 11-woman recruiting class that Shaffer is extremely excited to work with during the 2021-2022 season.
“Her speed, her aggression and her ability to score goals,” Shaffer said of the attributes Clymer brings to the table. “I think she’s going to come in from day one and compete to be a forward in our program. I think she’s going to give us depth, give us tenacity that we needed to be added so I’m excited for that.”
With Clymer moving on from the Wellsboro athletics, she will always remember her time spent playing in the green and white and the friends and teammates she had along the way.
“I will definitely miss playing with all of my friends,” Clymer said. “But I’m excited to make new friends and get the chance to play with new people as well.”