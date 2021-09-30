Gazette’s Female Athlete of the Week
Lady Hornets Soccer
Lilly Abadi
Wellsboro senior captain and goalkeeper Lilly Abadi has been extremely impressive between the posts this season and despite the 2-6 record for the Wellsboro girls, Abadi has been one of the best in the league this season.
During this past week, Abadi faced some potent offenses but only allowed five total goals in three total games and made save after save during their loss to Athens that helped Wellsboro stay in the game with the top team in the Northern Tier League.
She recorded 11 saves against Athens, 10 against Wyalusing and seven against Towanda and has 72 total on the season.
For her performance in the goal, Abadi is this week’s Gazette Female Athlete of the Week.