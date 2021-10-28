Gazette’s Female Athlete of the Week
NP-Mansfield Soccer
Tierney Patterson
The NP-Mansfield girls’ soccer team may have ended the season winless, but sophomore goalkeeper Tierney Patterson put together a strong year between the posts as she currently leads the nation in goalie saves this season according to MaxPreps with 352.
Patterson was under fire during the year and was constantly asked to keep her team in games.
In the final week of the year, Patterson hit 500 career saves, an incredible number for a sophomore, and ended her year with 550 total.
For her nation-leading season and her impressive final week of the year where she recorded her 500th save, Patterson is this week’s Gazette Female Athlete of the Week.