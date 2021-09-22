Gazette’s Male Athlete of the Week
Wellsboro Soccer
Owen Richardson
Wellsboro soccer picked up a much-needed win over Troy on Saturday, Sept. 18 after coming up with ties in two straight games, and the play of senior Owen Richardson was pivotal in that game.
Midfielder Richardson shined on both sides of the ball, disrupting passes and finishing on offense where he came away with two goals.
His first goal helped Wellsboro tie things up early in the contest as he connected on a wide-open look and his second was on a penalty kick that put things away.
For his solid all-around day on the field, Richardson is this week’s Gazette Male Athlete of the Week.