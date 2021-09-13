The Wellsboro Lady Hornets were able to pull out a 3-0 win over rival North Penn-Mansfield on Wednesday, Sept. 8 for their first win of the season and to push them to a 1-1 record.
The Wellsboro girls would control the pace of the game throughout as they out-shot Mansfield 15-2 on the night. Despite a strong night from goalkeeper Tierney Patterson, who recorded a game-high 12 saves, it wasn't enough to stop the onslaught.
Wellsboro would break the scoring at the 18:25 mark in the first half, as Sarah Seeling was able to find the back of the net on a goal to put the Wellsboro girls up 1-0.
Neither team would get on the board until the second half, where Wellsboro would pour in another two goals to seal their victory.
Hannah Morley would be the next player to get in on the action, scoring a goal at the 62:06 mark of the game to push their advantage to 2-0.
Just 14 minutes later as the game was winding down, Jordyn Abernathy would end any chance of a comeback with the final goal at the 78:05 mark on a nice assist from Maddie Mascho and gave the Wellsboro girls their first win.
The defense for Wellsboro played well, only allowing three shots to go towards to goalie and senior captain and goalkeeper Lilly Abadi cleaning up the rest with two saves in the shut-out.
"We are still working with the starters positions," Wellsboro Girls Soccer Head Coach Jorge Taboada said. "The team is taking good form and we are still working together."
Wellsboro will need to continue to grow as a unit as their schedule gets tough over the next week.
Wellsboro's next contest will be on the road at Hughesville on Monday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. against the 1-1 Lady Spartans.