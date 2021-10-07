WELLSBORO — The Wellsboro Hornets soccer team (5-2-2) was led by a four-goal performance from junior forward Jack Poirier, a tie for his career-high. The win pushed them to a 7-0 win over the Galeton Tigers (1-6) here on Wednesday, Sept. 29 and the Northeast Bradford Panthers (4-3-1) by a score of 5-1 for their sixth victory of the season on Monday, Oct. 4.
“It took us some time to settle into the match,” Wellsboro Head Coach Todd Fitch said. “Fortunately, the boys were able to hold off Galeton until we could finish some opportunities, create some margin and secure the result.”
It took the Hornets just over 13 minutes in the contest to get on the board, with senior Owen Richardson finding Poirier for his first goal of the contest.
It would take another 10 minutes for the Hornets to strike again, with Richardson once again finding Poirier for yet another goal and pushing their lead to 2-0 heading into the half, despite leaving a few solid opportunities on the field to extend their lead further.
The goalkeeper for Galeton, Ayden Whipple, played an aggressive style between the posts that erased a few shots but the Hornets would adjust in the second half to blow things open on the scoreboard.
In the second half, Wellsboro got their third goal to find the back of the net on yet another Poirier goal that made the score 3-0 and began a flurry of offensive efficiency for the Wellsboro team down the stretch.
Six minutes later Brody Morral would get the pass from Caden Smith, put a move on the goalie, and float a shot right past the outstretched arms of Whipple to give Wellsboro their fourth score in the 14th minute of the second half.
In the final 11 minutes of play, Wellsboro would tack on another three goals with Poirer assisting Smith on a nice goal in the 29th minute, another goal for Poirer assisted by Smith and a goal for Ethan Barlett assisted on by Dustin Benedict to cap off their scoring and bring the final count to 7-0.
The Wellsboro defense was an impenetrable wall during the contest, controlling the ball for the vast majority of the match.
Wellsboro was outshot the Galeton Tigers 20-5 in shots on goal, 5-2 on corner kicks and 1-0 in indirect kicks.
Wellsboro Will Gehman wasn’t tested often but delivered when pressured, recording five saves and pitching a shutout.
Despite allowing seven goals, Whipple for Galeton played admirably in his attempt to slow down the potent Wellsboro offense and racked up seven keeper saves with some impressive stops during the night.
In their next contest, Wellsboro got revenge for an earlier season draw with a decisive 5-1 win that was aided by a hat trick from Sam Rudy.
Barlett was able to get the first goal on the board under five minutes into the contest on an assist from Poirier to give Wellsboro a 1-0 advantage.
Rudy would get his first goal of the contest on an assist from Dillon Boyce as Wellsboro built their lead to 2-0 heading into the half.
Wellsboro would get two more goals into the net before Northeast could get anything going, with Poirier scoring on an assist from Richardson and Rudy scoring on yet another assist from Poirier.
Northeast would get a goal late in the second half, but a third goal from Rudy and a third assist from Poirier would close the door on a comeback as Wellsboro picked up the 5-1 win over the second place NTL team.
With the four-goal performance against Galeton and the one goal and three assist performance against NEB, Poirier has racked up some impressive stats through the first nine games of the year, as he sits with 15 goals and 15 assists so far. He is the top goal-scorer and assist man in the entire league and has his team sitting as the best team in the team standings as well.
He now sits with 43 goals and 29 assists and is just seven goals and 11 assists from reaching the 50-goal, 50-assist club, a plateau only reached by his brother, Will Poirier, this past year.
After a stumble to start the year, Wellsboro is rolling, winning five of their past six contest and now have a two-game stranglehold on the top of the league.
They now will have a tough slate of contests as they host an upcoming match against NP-Liberty (4-3) on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 5:30 p.m. with a chance to put some distance between themselves and the rest of the league.