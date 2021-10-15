The Wellsboro Hornets soccer team (9-3-2) bounced back from a tough last-minute loss to hang on to beat rival NP-Liberty (7-7) in a 2-1 battle on Thursday, Oct. 14 in Mansfield that saw Hornet Jack Poirier eclipse the 50-goal mark as just a junior while his two goals propelled the team to victory.
“Jack’s (Poirier) milestone 50th and 51st career goals were the difference for us tonight,” Wellsboro Head Coach Todd Fitch said. “Credit to NP-Liberty for preventing us from settling into the match.”
The visiting Wellsboro Hornets were able to get on the board first in the matchup, with Dustin Benedict finding his teammate Poirier on an assist near the 22-minute mark of play to give the junior his 50th career goal.
Wellsboro would get another score from Poirier just seven minutes later and it looked like the game might get opened up, but the Liberty team would tighten up and dig down during the next 42 minutes of play.
Liberty wouldn’t allow another goal that evening, and the Liberty defense anchored by players such as Brody Burleigh played as humanly possible down the stretch against a team who has scored in bunches this season, including five goals against them just a few days prior.
The defense would only allow seven shots on goal, a far lesser number than their last match-up.
Wellsboro would lead 2-0 heading into the half, but Liberty was hot on their heels as they looked to pull off an upset.
Caiden Alexander would draw the Liberty team within striking distance, and recorded the only shot on goal for the Mounties in the contest as he took a shot from the front of the goal with 13:27 remaining to bring the score to 2-1.
Despite getting close, Liberty wouldn’t get another chance as Wellsboro would cling to their one-goal lead to finish things off and pick up their 10th win of the year.
In the win, Poirier becomes a member of the exclusive 50-goal club for Wellsboro, and as just a junior has a chance to set the mark even higher as he still has a lot of soccer left to play.
Liberty now falls to 7-7 on the year and will almost certainly need to win out the remainder of their schedule if they hope to sneak into the District 4 Playoffs.
Wellsboro now has two daunting non-league tilts to end their season against Montoursville on Tuesday, Oct. 19, and a contest against Hughesville on Thursday, Oct. 21.
NP-Liberty only has two contests left as well and will host Towanda on Wednesday, Oct. 20 and travel to Loyalsock to take on the Lancers on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. to end their 2021 regular season.