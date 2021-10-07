WELLSBORO -- With the season dwindling, the Wellsboro Hornets soccer team (7-2-2) continue to surge as they used a four-goal second-half offensive outburst to beat the NP-Liberty Mounties (6-6) here by a score of 5-0 and they progress closer to a second-consecutive Northern Tier League title.
“We were creating opportunities early, but we just weren’t finishing them,” Wellsboro Head Coach Todd Fitch said. “There were several times we were wide left or right, and we just weren’t able to finish those opportunities in the first half.”
Slow starts have been a common occurrence for the Wellsboro team, but as they have the entire season, the Hornets were able to overcome it to pick up a third consecutive win and the fifth win in their past six contests.
Fitch credited the ability to fight back in second halves of games to the malleable nature and switchability in positioning for his team, and how they can approach different situations in new manners with how versatile the unit is.
“We have boys like Brody Morral who can go to the outside back and to the center back position,” Fitch said. “Sam (Rudy) can go from center back to striker and whatnot, so we have options. When you can mix in some options, you can catch an opponent a little off-guard. And that’s one of the things that we have done more so this year than any other year. We can just switch things up during the half, and just try to catch teams off-guard or if we see something that we think might work for a particular formation.”
Wellsboro was only able to notch one goal in the first half, with Matt Richards able to finish off an assist from Jack Poirier in the 16th minute of play, and went into the half only with a 1-0 advantage.
Liberty was able to contend with the attack and speed of Wellsboro in the first half and was playing with an abundance of energy and confidence, especially on the defensive end of the field, but the Hornets would start to find their groove in the second half.
“I think our passing and finishing gets better overall throughout games,” Poirier said. “We sometimes just have to settle in.”
Caden Smith would find the Hornets’ leading-scorer Poirier early into the second half, just before the fourth minute, and the shots that weren’t finding the mark in the first half started to fall as they pushed their lead to 2-0.
The goal would inspire a flurry of explosive attacks and plays for Wellsboro, and just over six minutes later Matt Richards would come up with his second goal of the game on an impressive unassisted shot from around 10-feet out to push the lead to 3-0.
Senior Owen Richardson would find Poirier for his second goal of the day at the 19:43 mark and Poirier would then share the wealth at just before the 26th minute and assisted Ian Hoose on a goal to push their lead to 5-0 and bring the game to its final count.
“It’s extremely important for our attack to be strong,” Fitch said. “It takes a bit of pressure off our defense, and it puts more pressure on the other team. Sometimes, the best defense is a strong attack and if we can keep the ball down there, it takes the pressure off the defense.”
Poirier, who notched two goals in the win, now creeps even closer to the 50-goal milestone in just his junior year, and with a game against Galeton could set up for even more drama in their matchup with Athens next week as he sits just five goals away from the mark.
“I think that would be pretty cool,” Poirier said. “I don’t know if I’ll get it then, I’m five goals away and we are two games away, I could but it’s not my view. I’m just trying to get wins in the NTL.”
Poirier now sits with 17 goals on the season and 15 assists on the year as well as 45 career goals and 29 career assists and is slowly closing in on the 50-goal and 50-assist mark set by his older brother Will Poirier just a year ago, the first soccer player in school history to achieve the feat.
The offensive attack controlled the pace and position of the game, especially in the second half, and it showed when looking at the shooting numbers for both teams as Wellsboro outshot Liberty 19-0 at the goal and 11-0 in corner kicks as Liberty was never able to test goalkeeper Aiden Gehman who had no save attempts on the game.
The shooting discrepancy between the two teams is a direct correlation to the aggressive attack that the Hornets had on display during the contest.
Even with the onslaught of shots coming his way, Liberty’s Daniel Harman stood strong between the posts and played a solid game against a strong attacking team, and recorded five saves including some impressive ones in the second half.
Now Wellsboro has only a few games left on the slate, with possibly the biggest game of the season scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 5:30 p.m. against the Athens Wildcats (6-6) that will have major implications on who wears the NTL crown for the 2021-2022 season.
“First of all we are glad this game will be played on our field,” Fitch said of the matchup. “We’re just going to continue to work defensively. When the ball is moving in our favor and in our direction we want to stay compact, so we need our defense to step to. And we also need to be able to create opportunities and then finish them because you don’t get a lot of them… We can’t rest on the fact we beat them on their field because Athens is extremely well-coached. They’re going to come in here and they know what’s on the line.”
Wellsboro has one contest in between their matchup with Athens, with a road contest scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 9 in Galeton (1-6) at 11 a.m. In their previous matchup, Wellsboro grabbed a 7-0 win.
“We just have to keep coming out and playing our hardest,” Poirier said. “Hopefully we can win the NTL and go onto Districts playing our best soccer.”