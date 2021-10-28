The Wellsboro Lady Hornets soccer team (2-14) season came to an end on Saturday, Oct. 16 as they were unable to come away with a win as they fell to the Loyalsock Lady Lancers (6-11-1) by a score of 3-0 despite a tough defensive effort from the Wellsboro girls.
Loyalsock was able to get themselves on the board early in the contest, with Rohe Ryder getting free for a goal just over six minutes into the contest.
Wellsboro would tighten up on defense, but Loyalsock would once again get a first-half goal to find the back of the net as Lauren O’Malley would extend the Lady Lancer lead to 2-0 at just past the midway point to give her team a 2-0 advantage.
Wellsboro would keep themselves in the game, mostly behind another impressive day for the defense and most notably senior goalkeeper Lilly Abady who recorded 14 saves in the evening but were unable to get things going on the other end as they were held scoreless in the afternoon.
Loyalsock would finish things off in the final four minutes of play with a second goal by Ryder to bring the score to its final count of 3-0 and end the Wellsboro girls’ season with a loss.
The Wellsboro girls struggled to capture many wins during the 2021-2022 season, finishing with a 2-12 mark but were one of the better teams in terms of defense in the league.
Abadi finished her year off with 140 saves on the year and was one of the most impressive between the posts in the area this season.
The Wellsboro team only allowed 2.5 goals per contest during the year and only allowed over three goals on four occasions.
The offense wasn’t able to get much going during the season, only scoring six goals, with Jordyn Abernathy leading the charge with two to go along with two assists on the year.
Sophomore Maddy Mascho was also able to record two assists on the year with one goal while Hannah Morey, Sara Seeling, and Molly Ingerick all had one goal on the year.
Wellsboro will return all but five of their 23 players rostered next season.