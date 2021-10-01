WELLSBORO -- The Wellsboro Lady Hornets soccer team (2-7) was unable to come away with a win in a defensive struggle as the Troy Lady Trojans (7-2) picked up their fourth straight win on Thursday, Sept. 30 with a 3-0 victory.
Troy got on the board early, scoring a goal just under 10 minutes into play as Camille McRoberts found the back of the net to give Troy their first advantage of the game at 1-0.
They would find a way to tack one more goal on before the half despite the swarming Lady Hornet defense as Addison Parker got a goal to go with just over six minutes remaining before the break.
In the second half, Troy would put things away with an early goal by McRoberts that brought the game to its final count of 3-0.
Wellsboro played solid defense despite the lack of an attack in the loss and was outshot on shots on goal by a count of 19-2, on corner kicks by a count of 5-1 and on direct kicks 5-2.
Goalkeeper Lilly Abadi turned in her normal stalwart performance in the goal and recorded 15 saves despite giving up three goals in a game where she saw a flurry of shots come her way.
Two Lady Hornet players recorded a shot on goal with Jordyn Abernathy and Molly Ingerick being the only players able to get a shot off on the stingy Trojan defense.
Wellsboro has now dropped three in a row and will look to get back on track when they travel to Towanda on Monday, Oct. 4 to take on the Lady Black Knights (1-6) who have struggled, dropping their past five contests including a 2-1 loss to Wellsboro on Sept. 23.