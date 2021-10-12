WELLSBORO -- The Wellsboro Lady Hornets soccer team (2-8) came up just short on their Senior Night celebration on Monday, Oct. 11 as the Wyalusing Lady Rams (11-4) used a late goal in the second half to win 1-0 in a defensive battle.
Before the contest, the Wellsboro team took the time to honor their senior athletes and at the start of the game came out with an abundance of energy that led to a strong defensive effort for the Lady Hornets.
They would hold on to a 0-0 draw at the half and made the Wyalusing team fight on every possession during the game.
In the second half, Wellsboro opened up with a series of solid touches that led to decent looks but were unable to connect on any of them as the Lady Rams defense would hold tight.
Wellsboro would go on to outshoot the Wyalusing team 5-2 on goal, but Wyalusing’s keeper recorded five saves and preserved a shutout in the process.
Wellsboro goalie was shielded by her defensive unit for most of the night but was able to come up with one incredibly tough save in the second half where despite being run over was able to hold off the attack from Wyalusing to keep the score tied.
It wasn’t until the four-minute mark in the second half that the Lady Rams would find a sliver of an opportunity to strike, and Layla Botts was able to score the deciding goal for her team in one of the only two shots Wyalusing got on goal during the entire day.
Despite outshooting the Lady Rams on shots on goal, Wyalusing held the advantage in corner kicks 4-1 and both teams had six direct kicks in a chippy and physical matchup between two defensive-minded units.
The next contest for the Lady Hornets will be a non-league tilt with Montoursville on the road on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. as they try to get a win after falling in their previous seven contests of the year.