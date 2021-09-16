The Wellsboro Lady Hornets were able to pull out a 3-0 win over rival North Penn-Mansfield on Wednesday, Sept. 8 for their first win of the 2021-2022 season.
They also traveled and took on the Hughesville Lady Spartans on Monday, Sept. 13 but were unable to pick up a win as they fell by a score of 6-0.
Against NP-Mansfield, the Wellsboro girls would control the pace of the game throughout as they out-shot Mansfield 15-2 on the night. Despite a strong night from goalkeeper Tierney Patterson, who recorded a game-high 12 saves, it wasn’t enough to stop the onslaught.
Wellsboro would break the scoring at the 18:25 mark in the first half, as Sarah Seeling was able to find the back of the net on a goal to put the Wellsboro girls up 1-0.
Neither team would get on the board until the second half, where Wellsboro would pour in another two goals to seal their victory.
Hannah Morley would be the next player to get in on the action, scoring a goal at the 62:06 mark of the game to push their advantage to 2-0.
Just 14 minutes later as the game was winding down, Jordyn Abernathy would end any chance of a comeback with the final goal at the 78:05 mark on a nice assist from Maddie Mascho and gave the Wellsboro girls their first win.
The defense for Wellsboro played well, only allowing three shots to go towards goalie and senior captain and goalkeeper Lilly Abadi cleaning up the rest with two saves in the shut-out.
“We are still working with the starters positions,” Wellsboro Girls Soccer Head Coach Jorge Taboada said. “The team is taking good form and we are still working together.”
In their next contest, Wellsboro was unable to string together victories as they traveled for a strong non-league opponent in Hughesville where they were blanked by the Lady Spartans by a score of 6-0.
The game ended early in the second half with just under six minutes remaining, but it was more than enough time for the Hughesville offense to do their damage as they were able to get a multitude of shots off on goal.
Hughesville was able to out-shoot the Lady Hornets 20-0 in their victory as they scored four first-half goals and two in the second half to hand Wellsboro their second non-league loss of the 2021 season.
In defeat, Abadi still was able to weather a furious attack from the Lady Spartans and recorded 14 saves in the contest.
Wellsboro, who is still undefeated in league play, will have a chance to bounce back as they hosted the Towanda Lady Black Knights (0-1) on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 5:30 p.m.