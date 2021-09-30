WELLSBORO — The Wellsboro Lady Hornets soccer team (2-6) picked up an important victory over the Towanda Lady Black Knights (1-5) by a score of 2-1 on Thursday, Sept. 23.
It was their second win of the season with goals from Maddy Mascho and Sara Seeling who were both assisted on by Jordyn Abernathy.
“We were very happy with how the girls played hard all game and never let up. They played great possession soccer and put together some great runs and passing plays,” Wellsboro Head Coach Jorge Taboada said. “The defense did a great job limiting scoring opportunities. It was very tough to see Lindsey get hurt early, but Kate and Molly came on and played excellently. Jordyn, as always, was a force in the middle of the field all game long.”
In their next two contests of the week, they were unable to string together wins as they fell to Wyalusing on Saturday, Sept. 25 by a score of 2-0 and to Athens on Monday, Sept. 27 by a score of 2-0 in a tough slate of games that featured teams with a combined record of 12-5 on the season.
Wellsboro would get the first goal in their victory over Towanda as Mascho would strike early as Abernathy assisted her on a score early in the first half within the first two minutes of play.
Wellsboro would extend their lead with Seeling finding a pass from Abernathy with less than six minutes remaining to give the Lady Hornets a 2-0 advantage heading into the second half.
The Towanda team would continue to fight back, with Bella Hurley notching a goal for Towanda early in the second half, but the Wellsboro defense wouldn’t allow another as they were able to hang on behind their defense to pick up the 2-1 win.
In the goal, Lilly Abadi turned in her normally impressive day with seven saves and only allowing one goal.
In their next contest, the defense once again played well holding Wyalusing who had scored a total of 45 goals and five per game to just two goals in the effort.
The Lady Rams got goals from Layla Rotts in the first half and a final goal from Olivia Spencer while Wellsboro was outshot 13-6 during the contest.
Abadi once again was impressive in goal, recording 10 saves, her fourth time hitting double-digit saves on the year.
In their final contest of the week, the Lady Hornets hosted the NTL leading Athens Lady Wildcats and once again held a strong offensive team to a very human two goals but were unable to get anything going on offense as they only got four shots off on goal compared to Athens 13.
They were also outshot on corner kicks 5-1 and on direct kicks, 6-4 but were led by another impressive day from Lilly Abadi who recorded 11 saves and erased some clean looks from the Lady Wildcats throughout the day.
After falling in back-to-back games, the Wellsboro Lady Hornets will look to pick up a much-needed win on Thursday, Sept. 30 when they host the Troy Lady Trojans (6-2) who are red-hot coming off three straight wins.