MANSFIELD — The North Penn-Mansfield girls soccer team (0-8) were under fire on Tuesday, Oct. 5 as the Troy girls (6-2) out shot the Lady Panthers 30-2 on their way to a 8-1 victory.
The Troy girls got off to a hot start, with Addison Parker storming down the field in the opening two minutes to score the first goal of the game and make it 1-0.
Mansfield showed some fight in the ensueing moments, with Aleiah Jackson making a stellar play to bend the ball around a Troy defender to even things up at 1-1 with just under four minutes played in the game.
But after that moment, it was all Troy.
They would get three more goals in the first half while also getting four more in the second half with Parker notching four goals in the effort for Troy to give them an 8-1 win.
For Mansfield, despite allowing eight goals, Tierney Patterson was doing everything humanly possible in order to keep her team in the game.
She recorded some high-diffuculty saves in the loss and ended up with an incredible 23 total saves as the Troy offense was firing everything they had at the young goalkeeper.
Mansfield, who is still looking for their elusive first win, will look to snap their eight-game slide as they host Wyalusing on Thursday, Oct. 7.