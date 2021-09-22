WELLSBORO — For a young team with high hopes for the 2021-2022 season, the Williamson Lady Warriors soccer team (4-2) were able to knock off the Wellsboro Lady Hornets (1-3) by a score of 2-0 here on the back of two Ella Churchill goals on Saturday, Sept. 18 they also picked up a comeback victory over the then Northern Tier League first place Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers (2-2) by a score of 3-1 on Monday, Sept. 20.
“She’s the kind of kid I can put anywhere,” Williamson Head Coach Jason Hungerford said of Churchill. “A couple of games ago, when we were short a couple of players we put her back on defense, and she did phenomenal there as well. Offensively, I think she is going to be a key for us for a while.”
Churchill has come on strong during her first season with the Lady Warriors, and in her first four games on the varsity level has already scored three goals on the year, which is tied for the best on the team.
During the contest, neither team was able to get an advantage with both defenses hunkering down and playing hard.
Wellsboro had a few nice plays on the back end by goalkeeper Lilly Abadi, who recorded five saves on the night, and the offense was able to out-shoot Williamson 8-5, but Williamson would make the best of their opportunities during the contest.
Six minutes into the second half, after some madness at the net, freshman Churchill was able to sneak out a shot that found the back of the net for the first goal of the game.
Wellsboro showed some spark after the goal but was unable to get anything to fall as Williamson’s goalkeeper, who has only allowed three goals on the season, proved stalwart as she snuffed out any of the Lady Hornets’ opportunities.
With just over 13 minutes left in the game, Churchill would finish off the Lady Hornets on their home field as a direct kick ricocheted off the top crossbar where she was able to find it off the bounce and push it into the goal to bring the game to its final mark of the morning of 2-0.
For a team that has had ups and downs in the past two seasons, new life has been pushed into the program with an influx of talented freshman players who have scored eight of the Lady Warrior’s nine goals in their first four games.
The anchor for the Williamson girls is on the defensive side of the ball, where senior captain Chelsea Hungerford resides, and helps lead a group who have played admirably to start the season.
Coach Hungerford pointed specifically to the play of defensive midfielder Miriah “Bucky” Buck who is key to picking up the win against a strong Wellsboro team.
“My two center backs run that backfield and Bucky on top, my defensive midfielder, she does an amazing job,” Coach Hungerford said. “She played every second of that entire game.”
Williamson had a list of accomplishments to achieve this season and may be a bit ahead of where they thought they would be at this point in the year.
“Ever since my first season when we were 0-18 one of our goals every season has been to pick off one of the bigger schools,” Coach Hungerford said. “Towanda, Troy, and Wellsboro, even though they lost a lot of good girls this season, this time last year it was 10 or 11 to nothing here. With them losing the seniors that they lost and me gaining the freshman I have, it’s just a good moral victory because we have always wanted to compete against them.”
It seems like competing isn’t the only thing Williamson can do against the large school teams, as they now sit with a 4-2 (3-2 in league-play) record and are currently in third place in the Northern Tier League race, just one-half game out of first place.
In Williamson’s next contest at home on Monday, Sept. 27 against the first-place NTL team in the Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers, the Lady Warriors fell behind 1-0 in the first half of play but were able to get things going in the second half to pick up their third-straight victory of the season.
The offense was once again led by their young core, with Jade Colwell scoring her second goal of the year on an assist from Ruby Sherman, one of the sophomore’s two assists on the day.
The next goal came on a loose-ball recovery by sophomore Keyana Thomas who scored from a distance to give the Lady Warriors their first lead of the game in the second half.
Freshman Tori Stratton would close the door for the Williamson goal as she knocked the final goal into the back of the net after a corner kick from Sherman to bring the game to the final score of 3-1.
Williamson’s next contest will be pivotal in climbing up the standings, as they traveled to Wyalusing on Wednesday, Sept. 22 for a tilt against the 5-3 Lady Rams at 4 p.m.