TIOGA — In a battle between two surging teams on Saturday, Oct. 2, the Athens Lady Wildcats (7-4) was able to cling to the top spot in the Northern Tier League standings as they topped the Williamson Lady Warriors (5-7) in a defensive battle that ended in a 1-0 score.
During the contest, Athens would get on the board in the first half, despite an inspired effort from Williamson goalkeeper Abby Woodring, and would notch the lone goal of the contest at around the halfway point of the contest.
The Williamson girls would continue to fight, getting some better touches at the net to end the half, but were unable to penetrate to the staunch defense of the Athens Lady Wildcats as they struggled to get on the board in the 1-0 loss.
Woodring was spectacular in the goal for Williamson, erasing a lot of goals for Athens and keeping her team in striking distance against the top team in the league.
The Williamson girls in their next contest on Monday, Oct. 4 traveled to Northeast Bradford for another pivotal game, but were unable to come away with the win as the Lady Panthers escaped with a 4-3 win that was powered by outscoring the Lady Warriors 4-0 in the second half.
Jade Colwell was able to score two goals in the effort for Williamson with senior captain Chelsea Hungerford also added a goal but were unable to capitalize with a victory.
In the goal, Woodring still turned in a solid game with 13 goalie saves in the effort while allowing four goals.
With only two games left on the regular-season schedule for the Lady Warriors, each game becomes pivotal as they try and push themselves into the District 4 Class A Playoffs and sit in 11th place, and are less than five percentage points away from the eighth and final spot in the bracket.
Their next game is another important matchup, as they host Troy (6-2) on Thursday, Oct. 7 at 4 p.m. with a chance to break their current losing-streak and make up some ground in the playoff race against a solid opponent.