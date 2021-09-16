The Williamson Lady Warriors (2-1) were able to connect on a late goal by Ella Churchill, assisted on by Ruby Sherman, in the 69th minute of play against the North Penn-Mansfield Lady Panthers (0-4) on Monday, Sept. 13 to propel them to a 2-1 victory and their second win of the season.
During the first half of play, it was Mansfield that was able to get on the board first, with freshman Madalyn Morgan taking advantage of a penalty kick at the 14:47-mark of the first half and finding the back of the net for an early score.
But it was the Williamson team who would take control from that point forward, as the Lady Warriors would go on to out-shoot Mansfield 12-2 on the night and Williamson’s Ella Churchill would push in a goal near the end of the first half to draw things even at 1-1 heading into halftime.
Neither team would score for a majority of the second half, a credit to goalkeeper Tierney Patterson for Mansfield, who despite seeing a flurry of shots on goal had only allowed one score up to this point while recording 10 saves on the night.
On the other side, Williamson’s Ashley Woodring allowed just one goal on a penalty kick, while only seeing two shots on goal throughout the evening.
But at the 69:49-mark of the second half, sophomore Sherman would find her teammate for a pivotal assist as Churchill sealed the game with the goal.
The goal marked the freshman’s third of the season as the Warriors improved to 2-1 on the year with their only loss coming to Towanda earlier in the week.
Williamson’s next contest will be a daunting one, as they hosted the undefeated Athens Lady Wildcats on Wednesday, Sept. 15.
NP-Mansfield remains winless up to this junction of the season, and the schedule doesn’t ease up as they have a tilt with the Athens team as well on Thursday, Sept. 16 in Mansfield at 4 p.m.