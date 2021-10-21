The Williamson Lady Warriors (7-7) girls soccer team was able to rally in their final two games of the 2021 regular season to sneak into the District 4 Class Playoffs as the 13th seed and set up a matchup against the eventual top-seed in the tournament.
In their first victory of the week, Williamson was able to escape Towanda on Wednesday, Oct. 13 by a score of 2-1 against the Lady Black Knights (2-7) to get one step closer to a 0.500 record.
During the game, it looked as though Towanda might spoil the young Williamson teams’ chances at a playoff bid, as they were able to score a goal in the first half to put the Lady Warriors into a 1-0 hole.
But the group was able to respond in the second half of the contest, and with their season on the line, their young core was able to provide some much-needed offense to come away with a win.
Sophomore Ruby Sherman was the first Williamson player to strike and was able to find the back of the net early in the second half to draw the score even at one.
With just under four minutes remaining, junior Hailey Warner was able to play hero as hit the game-winner at the 3:45-mark to take the lead.
The Lady Warriors would hold the Towanda team at bay in the final minutes and move one step closer to the playoffs.
In their next contest, Williamson traveled to Mansfield to take on the winless NP-Mansfield Lady Panthers (0-15) on a rainy Saturday, Oct. 16 morning and notched three goals in a shutout to move back to 0.500 and move on to the playoffs.
Williamson was able to get a goal from Sherman, who also assisted on the next score that Ella Churchill was able to knock in.
Miriah Buck finished things off for Williamson with an unassisted goal right down the middle to bring the score to its final score of 3-0.
Despite dropping three of four contests previously, the young Williamson team was able to bounce back and hold their final two opponents to one combined goal on the road to rally back and claim their spot in the playoffs.
With the playoffs in sight, a daunting matchup against the 14-1 South Williamsport Lady Mounties will be in their future as they look to win their third straight and pull off an upset against the top Class A team in District 4 so far.