Liberty-native and New Covenant Academy 2017 graduate Josiah Colegrove grew up with aspirations of coaching, and after graduating and playing for the Division 3 soccer program at the University of Valley Forge during his college career, he will now be taking the reins as an assistant coach for the program in 2022.
He has also accepted a position as a full-time coach for two different teams for the Phoenixville Area Soccer Club and will be trying to amass as much experience as he can to continue his growth as a soccer coach.
“I’ve always been involved with sports, my parents told me I was either kicking a ball or throwing one since I could walk,” Colegrove said. “It’s something I’ve been super passionate about for a long time and I always had dreams when I was a kid of playing professionally one day, and then I started getting a little older I started to recognize that was probably not as much as a reality. That was when I was about 14 or 15 and I was given more of an opportunity to coach people and help them along their sporting adventure.”
After Colegrove started to help others develop, he fell in love.
He pointed to the rewarding nature of mentoring others and seeing the progression of other athletes helped to mold his passion for coaching, and he ran with it.
“Seeing the progression of athletes throughout the season is better than any goal I’ve ever scored and better than any assist that I’ve ever made,” Colegrove said. “The whole process is just amazing.”
Colegrove has worked his way into the position he is in today, graduating from UVF with a degree in sports management and minoring in business.
The whole purpose of the degree he worked towards was to use it to become a professional soccer coach, and his position with UVF is just one step on the long journey to achieve his aspirations.
“My whole plan of wanting to be in the sports management program was to be a soccer coach,” Colegrove said. “That is something I have been passionate about for a long time. I’ve been playing soccer almost my whole life in league and competitive formats since around third grade. So when I came to UVF I wanted to not only play soccer but also wanted to become a professional soccer coach in the end.”
With a new challenge in front of him, Colegrove plans to use the experiences from his past to help take on a new challenge of coaching at the college level.
Colegrove has some lower-level experience coaching locally, in Tioga County, where he coached at the AYSO in Covington where he had coached for about two seasons.
He was an assistant as well as a head coach for those teams and even helped on the refereeing side of the game.
He also had the unique experience of building a soccer program from the ground up at the Windsor Christian Academy, where he took a non-existent program to a championship game win in his season coaching there.
“It was their first time as a soccer program, so I didn’t know what to expect,” Colegrove said. “But I knew I wanted to do it and get more coaching experience. I was able to help lead them to a championship win and we had a very successful season only losing one game.”
Colegrove has amassed a decent amount of experience for being such a young coach but will have the most challenging coaching opportunity of his journey so far as he attempts to help lead a college-level program.
There also comes an extra challenge for the first-year coach as he comes on as a coach, which is adjusting to coaching a team you had just played for only one season ago.
“You go from battling in the trenches with these guys and going to practice and working your butt off and have all of the blood, sweat and tears and the whole shebang. Then you go from being there to being on the sideline encouraging them, pushing them harder and giving nuggets of wisdom,” Colegrove said of the dynamic of going from playing on a team to coaching that same team.
“It’s a difficult transition because I still want to be out there, but at the same time I know my best attributes would be to be on the sidelines to help them.”
With his first season of college coaching around the corner, it is just the beginning of the journey for Colegrove, whose aspirations in coaching go much further.
“My aspirations are to one day coach professionally,” Colegrove said. “I want to gain as much experience as I can, not only coaching as an assistant here at the University of Valley Forge but also coaching the Phoenixville Area Soccer Club as well. I have the college mindset and learning mindset right now to soak up all this information and then regurgitate it later and show my experience on the playing field through my coaching.”
Though his goals are lofty, Colegrove is already moving forward in coaching at a steady pace and even dreams of one day coaching at the highest level of competition in the world.
“I would love to at some point coach the U.S. Men’s National team who just won the CONCACAF Nations League,” Colegrove said. “The intensity throughout the whole football match was insane. Also, I would love to coach overseas, that would be amazing. Even if it was one of the smaller leagues, I don’t even care. Coaching professionally is the end goal.”