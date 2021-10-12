The Mansfield University women's soccer team fell, 2-0, to Shepherd University at home on Monday afternoon, Oct. 11 at Karl Van Norman Field.
The Mounties (1-8-2, 0-7-2 PSAC East) outshot the Rams (2-6-1, 1-6-1 PSAC East), 14-12, but were unable to find the back of the net.
The Mounties shutout the Rams in the second half, but Shepherd struck twice in the first half to seal the game.
Rookie's Britlyn Higgins and Katelyn Rueppel eached finished with two shots, while sophomore Faith Cameron finished with six saves for MU.
Alyssa Nazarok and Delaney Bittner scored the goals for the Rams, off assists from Sara Hohn.
Lulu Fricks earned the win in net for Shepherd, finishing with seven saves.
The Mountaineers are back in action on Saturday, Oct. 16 when they host Bloomsburg University at 1 p.m. at the MU Soccer Field.