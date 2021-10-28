The Mansfield University women's soccer team fell on the road to Shepherd University in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division action on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 23.
The Mounties (1-11-2, 0-10-2 PSAC East) outshot Shepherd (3-8-1, 2-8-1 PSAC East), 13-6 on the afternoon, including seven on net compared to Shepherd's four. MU also finished with five corner kick opportunities, while limiting the Rams to three.
However, he Rams found the back of the net in the 19th and 35th minute to take a 2-0 lead in the first half.
The Mounties shutout Shepherd in the second half, while creating good looks on offense, but could not connect and the Rams secured the shutout.
Five Mountaineers recorded a shot on goal, led by a team-high two from freshman Katelyn Rueppel.
In net, sophomore Faith Cameron made two stops in the full 90 minutes for MU. Lulu Fricks made a game-high seven saves for Shepherd.
Megan Kozdras and Paris Kimbrell found the back of the net for the Rams.
The Mounties travel to Millersville University on Wednesday, Oct. 27 for a 6 p.m. PSAC East contest.