Sophomore Bailey Dockman scored the first goal of her career to lead the Mansfield University women's soccer team, who fell to No. 3 Kutztown University, 5-1, in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Eastern Division match on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 30.
Dockman scored the Mountaineers (1-13-2, 0-12-2 PSAC East) lone goal in the 78th minute off an assist from sophomore Taylar Luckenbill.
Kutztown (13-2, 12-1 PSAC East) took a 1-0 lead into halftime, but caught fire on offense in the second half, netting four goals to put the game away. All five goals were scored by different Golden Bears.
In net, sophomore Faith Cameron made five saves in 90 minutes. Cassandra Baker made four stops and earned the goalkeeper victory for KU.
Sophomore Katelyn Rueppel led the Mounties with four shots, including three on goal.
The Mounties host Shippensburg University on Wednesday, Nov, 3 at 2 p.m. at Karl Van Norman Field.