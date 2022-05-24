The Mansfield University women’s soccer team and fifth-year head coach John Shaffer have announced their 2022 schedule.
The Mounties’ schedule will feature 16 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division games and two non-conference matches. MU will host six games at the grass Soccer Field, three on the turf of Karl Van Norman Field and will hit the road for the remaining seven matches.
The Mounties open the year by hosting non-conference opponent Salem University on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 1 p.m. at the Soccer Field, before opening conference play at home against Bloomsburg at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
The Mountaineers last non-conference game is on the road at Roberts Wesleyan College on Monday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m.
The Mounties will host their Senior Day on Saturday, Oct. 8 when they host Lock Haven University at 6 p.m. at Karl Van Norman Field as part of Mansfield University’s Homecoming Weekend.
The Mounties conclude the season with a home match against Shippensburg University at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Soccer Field.