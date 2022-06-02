The Mansfield University women's soccer team has announced a pair of youth clinics to be held at Karl Van Norman Field on June 27-30. Grades third through fifth will run from 10:00 - 11:30 a.m. and grades sixth through eighth will run 12:30 - 2:00 p.m.
Youth clinics will focus on developing skills such as dribbling, passing, shooting and defending. Skill games will be played but there will not be any scrimmaging.
Each clinic is $100. To register, click here.
Any questions? Contact head women's soccer coach John Shaffer (jshaffer@mansfield.edu, (570) 662-4454).