Head Coach John Shaffer and the Mansfield University women's soccer team will host a Summer I.D. Clinic on Sunday, July 17th at Karl Van Norman Field.
Mansfield University Women's Soccer is excited to announce their summer prospect Id Clinic on Sunday, July 17th. Open to all young women entering 9th-12th grade who are interested in playing college soccer at Mansfield University. The ID clinic will take you through a typical Mansfield Soccer training session in the first chunk of time with a break for lunch and a question and answer session. After lunch players will go through small sided games and 11v11 scrimmages. Please bring a packed lunch to eat while talking with college players.
To register for the event, click here. Payment is only accepted the day of the event.
Registration open from 9:45-10:30am
Location: Van Norman Field
Cost: $80.00 Payable at registration. Checks made out to Mansfield University Women's Socce
Time: 10:30-12:30, Lunch, 1:30-3PM
Bring: Water, shin guards, Packed Lunch
Questions? Contact Head Coach John Shaffer