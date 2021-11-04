CATAWISSA — The NP-Liberty Mounties soccer team (8-9) season came to a close in a hard-fought, first-round District 4 Class AA Playoff contest here on Wednesday, Oct. 27 where they were unable to handle the defensive prowess of the Central Columbia Blue Jays (9-9-1) and fell by a score of 6-0.
During the loss, sophomore goalkeeper Daniel Harman did everything possible to keep his team in the contest, making save after high difficulty save to keep the score knotted at zero apiece through the first 37 minutes and 35 seconds of play.
But at the 2:25 left in the first half mark, the flood-gates opened.
The Central Columbia team, who struggled to convert on solid touches in front of the net up to this point, was finally able to strike as Nick Benninger was able to find the back of the net to give his team the 1-0 lead.
Just moments later, they would get another solid look at the goal and would score just 27 seconds later as a nice pass found the foot of a Central Columbia player to give them a 2-0 lead at the half.
The Liberty offense was able to get some more looks at the goal during the second half, but the Central team who has been stout defensively all season was able to close things outscoring the Mounties 4-0 in the second half to bring their advantage to 6-0 at the final buzzer and end the Liberty season.
Though the Liberty season came to an end, they still reached new levels of success this season and after qualifying for the playoffs last year and not being able to attend due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Liberty team was finally able to compete with some of the best in the District and despite what the score infers, played a strong game against a tough opponent.
Liberty was able to qualify for Districts in back-to-back seasons and return a roster with 25 underclassmen, but lose 10 seniors who played key roles in their recent success.
Some of the key losses for Liberty will include leading goal-scorer Caiden Alexander who racked up 14 goals during the 2021 season and 55 in his career while also losing key starters in Aladdin Jackson, Kurtis Wetzel, and Zachary Hoffman.
The Mounties will need to look to their young core to continue their upward trajectory as a program and continue to compete in the District Playoffs for years to come.