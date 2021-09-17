LIBERTY -- The North Penn-Liberty Mounties soccer team (1-2) played an extremely tight contest with the Northeast Bradford Panthers (2-0-1) for the first 42 minutes of play and were even tied for a majority of the contest, but a second-half flurry of four goals was too much as they fell by a final count of 6-2.
Liberty would struggle on the attack during the loss, with the backline of the Northeast team pushing up and baiting the speedy strikers and midfielders for the Mounties into offsides penalty after offsides penalty that made the difference in speed a nonfactor in an excellently executed strategic move for the Panthers.
The Northeast defense, especially their goalkeeper senior Garret Cooper, also did a strong job of keeping the normally potent offensive attack from Liberty at bay for most of the contest.
The Northeast team would get on the board first in the contest, with Joe Stanton somehow able to rebound a direct kick off the top of the goal and head it into the net for the first goal of the game at the 22-minute mark of the first half.
But Liberty would find new life after the goal and responded nearly immediately as Jackson Brion was able to pinpoint a perfect shot over the head of the keeper at the 19:23-minute mark in the first half to even things up.
NEB would get another goal to go at the 7:23-minute remaining mark of the first half to give them a 2-1 advantage.
Both teams would step up the intensity over the remainder of the half, but neither team was able to capitalize as the game went into the half extremely even with the Panthers in control of the score at 2-1.
As the second half began, it seemed as though Liberty would take control and bury the Panthers, and Caiden Alexander was able to deliver on a penalty kick to give the Mounties new life and tie the score.
Alexander and the offense would follow the goal up with some free runs to the goalie with good looks, but Cooper made some impressive saves throughout that gave the Panthers the spark they needed.
Stanton would get a second goal to find the back of the net on an incredible rainbow floater from deep that fell just over the outstretched arms of goalkeeper Stetson McGovern to tie things up at two with just 31:47 remaining.
That goal would inspire a flurry, as Joe Bevacqua got in on the scoring at the 26-minute mark and Northeast would push in two more as their offense got a bounty of opportunities in the second half which they took full advantage of.
In the goal, Cooper was able to make nine saves on the 14 shots on goal during the contest that included five direct kicks.
McGovern was under fire during his time on the other end of the field and NEB was able to get off 18 shots on goal, 16 during his time spent in goal and mostly in the second half, and allowed four goals.
He was able to record 10 saves on the day in admirable effort between the posts.
His reliever, Dan Harmon, also saw five shots on goal and recorded one save and allowed one goal.
The Liberty team will need to bounce back quickly, as their schedule next week includes a road game against Troy (0-2) on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 5 p.m. and a home showdown with the Wellsboro Hornets (2-1-2) on Thursday, Sept. 23 at 4 p.m.