The NP-Mansfield Lady Panthers soccer team (0-17) was unable to capture a win to cap off their season as they fell in their season-finale to the Troy Lady Trojans (7-3) on Wednesday, Oct. 20 by a score of 4-0.
Troy was able to notch two goals in each half of the contest with Addison Parker notching three goals and Carolyn Pine connecting on one goal in the win for the Lady Trojans.
In the loss, sophomore Tierney Patterson continued to do everything in her power to keep her team alive as she recorded 22 saves on the night and brought her season total to 352, which according to MaxPreps, was the most in the nation this season up to this point.
She also brought her career total to 550 and has been able to shine despite the struggles for the Mansfield team this year.
With two years remaining of varsity girls soccer, Patterson has a legitmate shot to possibly record 1,000 career-saves, a near-impossible number for a high school goalkeeper.
Patterson cracked the 500 save mark on Saturday, Oct. 9 at home against Williamson, a game where she recorded an impressive 20 saves in the effort.
Mansfield received goals from five different players this year with Lysabeth Likens, Aleiah Jackson, Nikki Kiscadden, Madalyn Morgan and Madison Post all contributing one score on the offensive side of the field during the 2021-2022 season.
Mansfield will return all but three players next year including three of their goal-scorers from this past season.