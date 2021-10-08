MANSFIELD -- The NP-Mansfield Lady Panthers soccer team (0-12) showed major improvement in their contest on Thursday, Oct. 7 as they hung with the Wyalusing Lady Rams (8-3) for one half of play but were unable to complete the upset as they fell by the hands of two second-half goals by a final of 2-0.
During the first half, Mansfield came out with a much-improved attack and was able to push the ball down the field but struggled to convert many of them into shots.
Their attack helped ease the pressure on the defense, who played well when the ball came their way, and goalkeeper Tierney Patterson once again put together a solid evening despite seeing an array of shots come her way.
Mansfield held the Lady Rams scoreless in the first half, which was a major sign of improvement from their tough contest against Troy just two days prior, where they allowed eight total goals.
But the Wyalusing team would get on the board early in the second half, with Olivia Haley getting a one-on-one against Patterson and connecting with the back of the net for the first goal of the night to make the score 1-0.
Mansfield would keep Wyalusing off the board and in striking distance of the lead but was hampered by their inability to get shots off on goal (they only produced two).
The lack of shots prevented them from knotting things up as the Lady Rams would get a final score to fall late on an assist from Olivia Spencer to Chloe Bennett on a followed shot off the crossbar in the 71st minute of play that brought the game to its final count of 2-0.
In the loss, Patterson recorded 13 saves while seeing a flurry of 15 shots on goal and now has 227 saves on the season in 12 games.
On offense, the Lady Panthers couldn’t get things going during the evening as only Nikki Kiscadden, Jaclyn Nelson and Olivia Likens got shots off on the Wyalusing defense.
The next contest for the Lady Panthers will be an away non-conference game against the Hornell Lady Red Raiders on Monday, Oct. 11 with a time TBA.
With only five games left on the schedule for Mansfield, they are still looking for their elusive first win of the 2021-2022 season.