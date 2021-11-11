The Northern Tier League announced their 2021 Boys Soccer First and Second Team All-Stars this past week with Wellsboro’s Peyton McClure taking home the Defensive Player of the Year honors this season and five other players receiving First Team distinction.
On top of the six players on the First Team, 10 other players were recognized for their efforts on the NTL Second Team for this season.
Headlining the group was the Wellsboro team who tallied five First Team players while also landing three more players on the Second Team.
Junior McClure was the top award winner for Wellsboro winning DPOY as well as getting the nod on the First Team as a defender.
Also making the First Team as a defensive player was Brody Morral who helped to anchor one of the best defenses in the league.
Junior Jack Poirier also got the nod as a First Team selection, as the junior was the engine of the Wellsboro offense this season.
Senior Owen Richardson was selected for his play as a midfielder and Aiden Gehman earned the spot as First Team goalie for his stellar 2021 season.
On the Second Team, Wellsboro had two strikers named to the Second Team with Sam Rudy and Matt Richards both getting the nod while Caden Smith was named to the Second Team as well for his play as a midfielder.
North Penn-Liberty also had a slew of selections to the All-Star team, with senior Cadien Alexander making the cut for his play as a striker for the Mounties and was the lone First-Team selection for his team.
Making the Second Team was Brody Burleigh who was a brick wall on defense for the Mounties, as well as midfielder Derek Litzelman who had a strong season and showed some impressive versatility for Liberty this season.
The Mounties had two other players recognized on the Honorable Mention Team, with standouts Jackson Brion and Zach Wilcox both getting the nod.
The Williamson team had one player make the Second Team as Stephen Gohr was named as a Second Team Striker.
Glenn Barnes was able to gain the Honorable Mention distinction for his play as a defender as well for Williamson who finished the year 7-8 this past season.
Also making the team was Galeton’s Zach Pagano, Trey Kalacinski and Gavin Sykora for their performance in the 2021 season.
The full list of NTL All-Stars and top award winners are listed below.
All State Player:
Wyatt Hodlofski, Senior, Troy
Player of the Year
Wyatt Hodlofski, Senior, Troy
OPOY
Nathan Quinn, Senior, Athens
Dpoy
Peyton McClure, Junior, Wellsboro
Coach of the Year
Jake Lezak, Athens
1st Team Defense:
Peyton McClure, Wellsboro, Junior
Brody Morral, Wellsboro, Senior
Tucker Brown, Athens, Senior
Alex Campbell, Athens, Junior
1st Team Strikers:
Jack Poirier, Junior, Wellsboro
Nate Quinn, Senior, Athens
Gavin Merritt, Senior, NEB
Caiden Alexander, Senior, NPL
1st Team Midfielders:
Wyatt Hodlofski, Senior, Troy
Brandon Kuhn, senior, NEB
Mason Hughey, Senior, Athens
Owen Richardson, Senior, Wellsboro
1st Team Goal Keeper:
Aiden Gehman, Junior, Wellsboro
2nd Team Defense:
Joe Stanton, Junior, NEB
Brody Burleigh, Junior, NPL
Conner Foust, Senior, Troy
CJ Stanton, Senior, Troy
Second Team Strikers:
Logan Lambert, Junior, Towanda
Sam Rudy, Junior, Wellsboro
Korey Miller, Sophomore, Athens
Matt Richards, Senior, Wellsboro
Stephen Gohr, Junior, Williamsom
Second Team Midfielders:
Levent Van Helden, Junior, Athens
Braydon Post, Junior, Athens
Caden Smith, Sophomore, Wellsboro
Derek Litzelman, Junior, NPL
2nd Team Goal Keeper:
Eli Randall, Junior, Troy
Honorable Mention Defense:
Andrew Beers, Sophomore, NEB
Glenn Barnes, Senior, Williamson
Trey Kalacinski, Senior, Galeton
Ryan Thompson, Senior, Athens
Honorable Mention Strikers:
Jack Wheaton, First-year, Towanda
Gavin Sykora, Junior, Galeton
Josh Stanton, Sophomore, NEB
Jackson Brion, Junior, NPL
Brady Spaulding, Sophomore, Troy
Honorable Mention Midfielders:
Cesar Alvarez, Sophomore, NEB
Nate West, Sophomore, Towanda
Zach Wilcox, Sophomore, NPL
Zach Pagano, Sophomore, Galeton
Honorable Mention Goal Keeper:
Garrett Cooper Senior NEB