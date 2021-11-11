The Northern Tier League announced their 2021 Girls Soccer First and Second Team All-Stars this past week with six area players being recognized on the Second Team for their performances this season.

Headlining the group was the Williamson Lady Warriors, who had four girls recognized on the team with forward Ruby Sherman, forward Chelsea Hungerford, midfielder Jade Caldwell and defensive player Maddy Millard all making the team.

Williamson was able to rally behind a deep, young lineup to capture a spot in the D4 Playoffs this season who finished 7-7 on the year.

Mansfield had one player recognized, with senior Madalyn Morgan getting the nod for the Lady Panthers for her play as a midfielder this season.

The lone Wellsboro player to get the nod on the second team was senior Lilly Abadi who anchored a tough Lady Hornets defense during the 2021 season.

The full list of top awards and first and second team all-stars are listed below:

Allstate and POY:

Emmi Ward, Troy

Offensive POY:

Hannah Walker, Athens

Defensive POY:

Porschia Bennett, Towanda

Coaching Staff:

Troy

First Team Offense:

Addison Parker, Troy

Olivia Haley, Wyalusing

Allison Thoman, Athens

Olivia Spencer, Wyalusing

First Team Midfielders:

Hannah Walker, Athens

Caelyn Pine , Troy

Layla Botts, Wyalusing

Addison Wheeler, Athens

Camille McRoberts, Troy

First Team Defense:

Emmi Ward, Troy

Porschia Bennett, Towanda

Grace Sherman, Troy

Caydence Macik, Athens First Team Goalie:

Pearl O’Connor, Wyalusing

Second Team Offense:

Kayleigh Thoman, NEB

Melanie Shumway , NEB

Ruby Sherman, Williamson

Chelsea Hungerford, Williamson

Second Team Midfielders:

Kerra Thoman, NEB

Anna Dunn, Towanda

Anneliese Getola, Troy

Jade Caldwell, Williamson

Madalyn Morgan, Mansfield

Second Team Defense:

Marissa Johnson, Wyalusing

Mykayla Post, NEB Maggie Neuber, NEB

Maddy Millard, Williamson

Tagan Williams, Athens

Second Team Goalie:

Lilly Abadi, Wellsboro

