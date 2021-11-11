The Northern Tier League announced their 2021 Girls Soccer First and Second Team All-Stars this past week with six area players being recognized on the Second Team for their performances this season.
Headlining the group was the Williamson Lady Warriors, who had four girls recognized on the team with forward Ruby Sherman, forward Chelsea Hungerford, midfielder Jade Caldwell and defensive player Maddy Millard all making the team.
Williamson was able to rally behind a deep, young lineup to capture a spot in the D4 Playoffs this season who finished 7-7 on the year.
Mansfield had one player recognized, with senior Madalyn Morgan getting the nod for the Lady Panthers for her play as a midfielder this season.
The lone Wellsboro player to get the nod on the second team was senior Lilly Abadi who anchored a tough Lady Hornets defense during the 2021 season.
The full list of top awards and first and second team all-stars are listed below:
Allstate and POY:
Emmi Ward, Troy
Offensive POY:
Hannah Walker, Athens
Defensive POY:
Porschia Bennett, Towanda
Coaching Staff:
Troy
First Team Offense:
Addison Parker, Troy
Olivia Haley, Wyalusing
Allison Thoman, Athens
Olivia Spencer, Wyalusing
First Team Midfielders:
Hannah Walker, Athens
Caelyn Pine , Troy
Layla Botts, Wyalusing
Addison Wheeler, Athens
Camille McRoberts, Troy
First Team Defense:
Emmi Ward, Troy
Porschia Bennett, Towanda
Grace Sherman, Troy
Caydence Macik, Athens First Team Goalie:
Pearl O’Connor, Wyalusing
Second Team Offense:
Kayleigh Thoman, NEB
Melanie Shumway , NEB
Ruby Sherman, Williamson
Chelsea Hungerford, Williamson
Second Team Midfielders:
Kerra Thoman, NEB
Anna Dunn, Towanda
Anneliese Getola, Troy
Jade Caldwell, Williamson
Madalyn Morgan, Mansfield
Second Team Defense:
Marissa Johnson, Wyalusing
Mykayla Post, NEB Maggie Neuber, NEB
Maddy Millard, Williamson
Tagan Williams, Athens
Second Team Goalie:
Lilly Abadi, Wellsboro